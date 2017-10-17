The Sun News
17th October 2017 - Terrorism, UNSC top FG’s meeting with Brazil
17th October 2017 - ‎IPOB: Court orders Senator Abaribe to produce Kanu
17th October 2017 - Wike, Real Madrid finalize plans to establish Academy
17th October 2017 - Uncertainty over fate of kidnapped foreign missionaries
17th October 2017 -
17th October 2017 - Anambra non-indigenes to build unity centre, decry discrimination  
17th October 2017 - Produce Nnamdi Kanu in court of face jail, court tells lawmaker
17th October 2017 - Are Ona Kakanfo title: Why we chose Adams – Alaafin
17th October 2017 - Buhari transmits 2018-2020 MTEF to Reps
17th October 2017 - Me, return to PDP? Never – Obasanjo
Terrorism, UNSC top FG's meeting with Brazil

Terrorism, UNSC top FG’s meeting with Brazil

— 17th October 2017

 

From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja

Reformation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and combating international terrorism, were amongst the issues discussed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the Minister of External Relations of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Mr. Aloysio Nunes Ferreira, last week.

A communiqué on the two-day working visit issued by the American and Caribbean Affairs Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by Sarah Sanda, media aide to Onyeama, said the bilateral talks were centered on issues of common interest to strengthen the long standing cordial and fraternal relations between both countries.

Ferreira paid a two-day working visit to Nigeria from 11-12 October.

The Brazilian External Relations Minister led a delegation of eight high-level Brazilian government officials on the trip.

The statement further said both ministers discussed bilateral agreements currently under negotiation by experts of both countries.

“During his visit, the Brazilian Foreign Minister held bilateral meetings with the Foreign Minister, Onyeama and the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh..

“Discussions between Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Brazilian Minister of External Relations centered on issues of common interest aimed at strengthening the long standing cordial and fraternal relations between both countries.

Post Views: 44
Share

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
