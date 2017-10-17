Terrorism, UNSC top FG’s meeting with Brazil

From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja

Reformation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and combating international terrorism, were amongst the issues discussed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the Minister of External Relations of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Mr. Aloysio Nunes Ferreira, last week.

A communiqué on the two-day working visit issued by the American and Caribbean Affairs Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by Sarah Sanda, media aide to Onyeama, said the bilateral talks were centered on issues of common interest to strengthen the long standing cordial and fraternal relations between both countries.

Ferreira paid a two-day working visit to Nigeria from 11-12 October.

The Brazilian External Relations Minister led a delegation of eight high-level Brazilian government officials on the trip.

The statement further said both ministers discussed bilateral agreements currently under negotiation by experts of both countries.

“During his visit, the Brazilian Foreign Minister held bilateral meetings with the Foreign Minister, Onyeama and the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh..

