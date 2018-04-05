The Sun News
Latest
5th April 2018 - Terrorism, money laundering: FG to profile NGOs
5th April 2018 - Lawyers tackle police over parade of suspects
5th April 2018 - Excitement, fun at Phidel Schools’ inter-house sports competition
5th April 2018 - A parliament without accountability
5th April 2018 - Absence of leadership with ideology in Nigeria
5th April 2018 - Increasing economic inequality
5th April 2018 - Mass posting of NYSC members to farms
5th April 2018 - Freedom for Leah Sharibu and the Chibok girls
5th April 2018 - Idle minds: Woes of an unproductive population
5th April 2018 - Russia 2018: Eagles need world class psychologist –Mustapha 
Home / National / Terrorism, money laundering: FG to profile NGOs

Terrorism, money laundering: FG to profile NGOs

— 5th April 2018

Months after a bill to regulate non-governmental organisations (NGOs) failed in the National Assembly, the Federal Government has announced plans to profile NGOs.

The federal government says the profiling is to ensure compliance with regulations against money laundering and terrorist financing.

Director of the Nigerian Financial intelligence Unit (NFIU), Francis Usani, said this at a regional workshop on money laundering organised by the Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA), in Abuja, yesterday.

Usani, who is also the national correspondent of GIABA, said profiling would address some “deficient NGOs” in Nigeria.

“The Budget Office is doing something to address some deficient NGOs and also, engaging the NFIU to profile some NGOs in the country.

“This is going to be a continuous exercise; to profile and see the NGOs that are actually committed to their main cause and those not committed to any cause. These will probably be de-listed and may be, their registrations removed.

“There has been this misunderstanding by some NGOs who had come out to oppose the regulations put in place by the government, but these are for international best practices.

“We cannot just let NGOs run around the streets of Nigeria unmonitored or uncoordinated, otherwise, this will lead to serious problems.”

Usani added that the workshop became necessary, in order to ensure consistency in sensitising non-profit organisations to their obligations and that the workshop would also make NGOs better acquainted with the requirements of the Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) regulations.

“It is just very crucial that NGOs need to be sensitised because most of them do not really understand their obligations under the AML/ CFT regulations and laws.

“Like obligations to report transactions to the relevant authorities, to keep record of their transactions, to conduct due diligence on their sponsors.

“These are necessary because they could ignorantly receive donor funds from people whose aims are basically to finance terrorism or maybe cause some kind of mayhem.”

The NGO bill failed in the parliament after it was opposed by civic groups, activists and many Nigerians who saw it as government’s efforts to stifle NGOs.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the three-day workshop is aimed at developing effective frameworks and structure to fight against money laundering and terrorist financing through non-profit organisations (NPOs).

GIABA Director-General, Kimelabalou Aba said the workshop is a follow-up to a previous regional workshop on preventing terrorist abuse of non-profit organisations held in Lome, Togo, last year.

Aba recalled that the 2017 workshop highlighted gaps in the implementation of AML/CFT requirements by NGOs.

“Lately, we have noticed that NPOs have been used by terrorists or terrorist organisations, to raise funds; it is within that framework GIABA organised this workshop.

“This workshop is directed towards reporting entities, namely NPOs, in order to help to be better equipped, so as not to be used for terrorist purposes.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Terrorism, money laundering: FG to profile NGOs

— 5th April 2018

Months after a bill to regulate non-governmental organisations (NGOs) failed in the National Assembly, the Federal Government has announced plans to profile NGOs. The federal government says the profiling is to ensure compliance with regulations against money laundering and terrorist financing. Director of the Nigerian Financial intelligence Unit (NFIU), Francis Usani, said this at a…

  • Nigeria’s economy on upward trend, inspires investments –Sanchini, Bridgestone Director, Middle East/Africa

    — 5th April 2018

    Moses Akaigwe As the Bridgestone Sales Director in charge of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Mr. Stefano Sanchini has been bringing to bear on the tyre maker’s business. Recently, Sanchini visited Nigeria where he strategised with the local representative, Asahi Brands Limited, on the task of sustaining growth in the competitive premium tyre market,…

  • FCMB reports N170bn gross revenue

    — 5th April 2018

    …Declares 10k dividend Chinwendu Obienyi  FCMB Group Plc has grossed N169.9 billion as earnings in the 2017 financial year and recommended  10 kobo  dividend for its shareholders In its audited results for 2017 made available to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), FCMB Group declared a profit before tax of N11.5 billion, and profit after tax …

  • Local airlines under close watch to forestall accidents  –NCAA

    — 5th April 2018

    Louis Ibah Nigeria’s local airlines are now under strict surveillance to forestall possible air crashes, says the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Muhtar Usman.  A spate of near-crash incidences involving Dana Air, Medview Airline, Arik Air and the breaching of airport security to burgle an Air Peace and two other…

  • FG reviews National Sugar master plan

    — 5th April 2018

    Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja As part of its ongoing drive towards the diversification of the economy, the Federal Government has reviewed the National Sugar Master Plan (NSMP), the strategic framework for the sugar sub-sector in Nigeria. The master plan is a development strategy aimed at transforming the sugar sub-sector and increasing its share of the global…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share