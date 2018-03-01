The Sun News
Terrorism: CBN warns Nigerians against virtual currencies

— 1st March 2018

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again cautioned Nigerians to be wary of investments in cryptocurrency, stressing that virtual currencies are not legal tender in Nigeria.
A press release issued by the bank on Wednesday, reiterated that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ripples, Monero, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Onecoin, among others and Exchanges such as NairaEx were not licensed or regulated by the CBN.
The statement signed by the bank’s Acting Director in charge of Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor, emphasized that dealers and investors in any kind of crypto currency in Nigeria were not protected by law, and thus may be unable to seek legal redress in event of failure of the exchangers or collapse of the business.
The CBN therefore warned Nigerians against investing in cryptocurrency as doing so would be at their own risk.
It would be recalled that the CBN on January 12, 2017, issued a circular to banks and other financial institutions on virtual currency operations in Nigeria.
In the 2017 circular signed by the Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Kevin Amugo, the CBN had among other issues noted that virtual currencies were traded in exchange platforms that are unregulated, all over the world. It further noted that transactions in virtual currencies were largely untraceable and anonymous thereby making them susceptible to abuse by criminals, in money laundering and financing of terrorism.

