The story was as chilling as it could be. The magnitude of the loss was almost unspeakable. Even though we seem to have become accustomed to shock and horror, we could not look the other way when the news filtered out on Sunday. The story was that Boko Haram, the terrorist Islamic group, acting in concert with its ally, the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWA), has massacred over 100 soldiers of the Nigerian Army Battalion in Metele village, Guzamala local government area of Borno State.

As is usual in Nigeria, the casualty figures were conflicting. The actual figure was shrouded in secrecy for days. The Nigerian Army could not be exact. But after so much prodding and scrutiny, we have been told that some 118 soldiers and civilian locals were killed by the terrorists. Scores of others are said to be missing. Meanwhile, the identity of the dead soldiers remains a top secret. The authorities are yet to make a categorical pronouncement on this. We are still waiting for the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, to speak up.

While that is being awaited, Nigerians are evaluating the situation. They have been reminded of how we got to where we are. The unfortunate fallout of the situation is the politicization of terror. Let us go back in time. In September, 2011, Boko Haram took the country by storm when it bombed the United Nations building in Abuja. The government of the day could not overlook the matter. It convened an emergency meeting of the National Council of State (NCS). At the end of the meeting, Andrew Owoeye Azazi , the then National Security Adviser ( NSA) told Nigerians that Boko Haram achieved that level of success because the security agencies in the country were ill-prepared for the new dimension which Boko Haram

had brought to bear on terrorism. He also told Nigerians in clear terms that terrorism had come to stay in Nigeria. As a way out, the NCS advised that the country should put in place adequate arrangements for fighting terrorism. It recommended that there should be training and retraining of security operatives on modern security management. It also recommended that security personnel should be provided with modern equipment with which to combat terrorism, among other recommendations.