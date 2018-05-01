The Sun News
Latest
1st May 2018 - Lalong releases N375m to purchase land for civil servants
1st May 2018 - May Day: Enugu workers advocates revitalisation ailing industries
1st May 2018 - Equip forest guards to end herders attacks – Prof Sharubutu
1st May 2018 - Delta re-awards contracts in own varsity campuses
1st May 2018 - Sultan declares May 27 1st Ramadan
1st May 2018 - Asset recovery: Panel withdraws Uwajeh’s appointment
1st May 2018 - Workers’ Day: I’m not owing salaries – Al-Makura
1st May 2018 - May Day: Okowa solicits workers’ cooperation
1st May 2018 - Nigeria, US to draw roadmap on $500m looted funds return
1st May 2018 - TERROR: Scores feared dead in Mubi twin bomb blasts
Home / Cover / National / TERROR: Scores feared dead in Mubi twin bomb blasts
MUBI BOMB BLAST - MAY DAY

TERROR: Scores feared dead in Mubi twin bomb blasts

— 1st May 2018

Billy Graham Abel, Yola

27 people are feared dead with 56 injured in twin suicide bomb blasts in the city of Mubi, Adamawa State, the Principal Medical Officer Mubi General Officer, Dr Edgar Sakawa says.

The Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, Abdullahi Yerima, had earlier confirmed that scores are dead and over 20 seriously injured in the terror attacks in Mubi main market.

The Commissioner said the police Anti-Bomb Squad have been deployed to the scene of the incident at Mubi to manage the situation.

Daily Sun gathered that the bomb blast is said to have gone off at around 1 p.m. Tuesday as the muslim faithful were getting ready for afternoon prayers.

The first bomb is reported to have been gone off at the Mubi market mosque, killing worshippers; while the second bomb detonated around the second hand clothing section of the market, approximately 200 kilometers away from the mosque.

Details as to the number of casualties remains sketchy, but sources from Mubi tell Daily Sun that the military have already cordoned off the area to protect the public from any further explosions.

The Adamawa State head of Operations, NEMA, Imam Ambani, has confirmed the incident, saying the agency has deployed personnel to ascertain the situation as it could not at the moment confirm the exact number of deaths.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but it fits the pattern of Boko Haram terror activity in the region which has taken hundreds of lives over the years.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LALONG SERVANTS

Lalong releases N375m to purchase land for civil servants

— 1st May 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has released N375 million for the purchase of 800 hectares of land for the construction of mass Low Cost Housing Units for Civil Servants in the state. Lalong said his administration is determined to ensure that most civil servants in the state own their own houses…

  • REVITALISATION INDUSTRIES

    May Day: Enugu workers advocates revitalisation ailing industries

    — 1st May 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Workers of Enugu State have called on the state government to revamp key industries, companies and corporations in the state to create more job opportunities to the teeming youths and school leavers. They noted that the high rate of unemployment has become a time-bomb for the nation which needed urgent solution to…

  • FOREST GUARDS

    Equip forest guards to end herders attacks – Prof Sharubutu

    — 1st May 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna President, Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), Professor Garba Sharubutu, has called on the Federal Government to recruit and equip forest guards to end the menace of ‘unidentified’ herdsmen attacks across the country. The university don believed that the neglect of critical forest protectors by successive administrations over the years was making protection…

  • DELTA VARSITY

    Delta re-awards contracts in own varsity campuses

    — 1st May 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Delta State Government has approved the re-award of contracts for the construction of infrastructure in the Asaba and Abraka campuses of the state-owned university. While Asaba campus has one project approval, Abraka campus has two projects, according to the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, who made this known at the…

  • Sultan declares May 27 1st Ramadan

    — 1st May 2018

    NAN Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Saturday, May 27, as 1st Ramadan, 1438 AH, signifying the commencement of the annual long-month fast by Muslims. Abubakar announced the sighting of the new moon, in Sokoto, on Friday, in a broadcast. Abubakar said that the new moon was sighted in various states of…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share