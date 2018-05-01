TERROR: Scores feared dead in Mubi twin bomb blasts

Billy Graham Abel, Yola

27 people are feared dead with 56 injured in twin suicide bomb blasts in the city of Mubi, Adamawa State, the Principal Medical Officer Mubi General Officer, Dr Edgar Sakawa says.

The Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, Abdullahi Yerima, had earlier confirmed that scores are dead and over 20 seriously injured in the terror attacks in Mubi main market.

The Commissioner said the police Anti-Bomb Squad have been deployed to the scene of the incident at Mubi to manage the situation.

Daily Sun gathered that the bomb blast is said to have gone off at around 1 p.m. Tuesday as the muslim faithful were getting ready for afternoon prayers.

The first bomb is reported to have been gone off at the Mubi market mosque, killing worshippers; while the second bomb detonated around the second hand clothing section of the market, approximately 200 kilometers away from the mosque.

Details as to the number of casualties remains sketchy, but sources from Mubi tell Daily Sun that the military have already cordoned off the area to protect the public from any further explosions.

The Adamawa State head of Operations, NEMA, Imam Ambani, has confirmed the incident, saying the agency has deployed personnel to ascertain the situation as it could not at the moment confirm the exact number of deaths.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but it fits the pattern of Boko Haram terror activity in the region which has taken hundreds of lives over the years.