The Sun News
Latest
23rd March 2018 - Terror in France: Gunman opens fire at supermarket, takes hostages
23rd March 2018 - Gombe Police parade student, motorbike thief, Islamic scholar
23rd March 2018 - Herdsmen kill 3 persons in Plateau
23rd March 2018 - FCT records fresh case of Lassa fever
23rd March 2018 - NEMA receives 149 Nigerians from Libya
23rd March 2018 - IGP Idris suspends withdrawal of VIPs’ policemen
23rd March 2018 - Insecurity: Taraba residents accuse army of brutality, extortion
23rd March 2018 - Dapchi: EU calls for release of girls in captivity
23rd March 2018 - President Putin plans Sudan visit
23rd March 2018 - Communications Minister fires aides after memo goes viral
Home / World News / Terror in France: Gunman opens fire at supermarket, takes hostages

Terror in France: Gunman opens fire at supermarket, takes hostages

— 23rd March 2018

NYT

A gunman opened fire and took hostages at a supermarket in southwestern France on Friday, in what the prime minister called a “serious situation,” rattling nerves in a country that has been the site of several terrorist attacks in recent years.

An armed man entered a Super U market in Trèbes, about 50 miles southeast of Toulouse, claiming to be acting on behalf of the Islamic State, although his connection to the militant group was unclear.

The Paris prosecutor’s office, which handles terrorism cases nationwide, said that a terrorism investigation had been opened, but it did not elaborate.

“Shots were heard, a man appears to be holed up in a supermarket, probably with hostages,” Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said from the eastern city of Mulhouse. “A police operation is underway.”

“All of the information we have at the moment suggests that this is a terrorist attack,” Mr. Philippe said, but he declined to comment on conflicting French media reports that two people had been seriously wounded or even killed.

France continues to be on high alert after deadly terrorist attacks struck the country in 2015 and 2016, mainly in Parisand Nice. Although there have not been any large attacks since the one in Nice in July 2016, there have been several smaller-scale assaults by lone individuals, and the French authorities regularly announce that new plots have been thwarted.

The Interior Ministry said on Twitter that a police operation was underway in Trèbes, and Gérard Collomb, the interior minister, said he was heading to the scene.

The local prefecture said on Twitter that the area around the Super U in that town had been cordoned off.

Frédéric de Lanouvelle, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, told the BFM TV news channel that the gunman was still inside the supermarket, but he said he could not confirm reports about any dead or wounded.

Earlier Friday, in the neighboring city of Carcassonne, a group of four plainclothes police officers were followed by an armed man in a car who shot at them, according to Mr. Philippe. One officer was wounded, but his life is not at risk, Mr. Philippe said.

Although Trèbes and Carcassonne are very close to each other, it is unclear if the incidents in the two cities were related.

The police and security officers have been targeted in a string of attacks over the past two years.

Three police officers — Franck Brinsolaro, Clarissa Jean-Philippe and Ahmed Merabet — were killed in attacks on the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdoand in a Paris suburb in January 2015.

A year later, on the anniversary of the Charlie Hebdo attack, officers fatally shot a man with fake explosives as he tried to attack a police station in northern Paris.

In June 2016, a Paris police captain and his longtime partner were killed in their home as their 3-year-old son watched. The attack, in Magnanville, was claimed by the Islamic State.

In February 2017, a man armed with two large knives and shouting “God is great” lunged at a military patrol near an entrance to the Louvre. He was shot.

A month later, a gunman was shot and killed by a military patrol at Orly Airport, south of Paris, after he attacked a soldier.

And in April, Xavier Jugelé, 37, a Paris police officer who had responded to the attack at the Bataclan concert hall in November 2015, fell victim to terrorism himself. He was in a police vehicle on the heavily guarded Champs-Élysées when a gunman opened fire, killing him and wounding two other officers, along with a bystander.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged Prostate in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gombe Police parade student, motorbike thief, Islamic scholar

— 23rd March 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe Police authorities, in Gombe State, have paraded a student of Gombe State College of Legal and Islamic Studies in Nafada, Abubakar Sadiq Mohammed, 26 for threatening the registrar of the college to stop the scheduled examination, close the institution or there would be mass abduction of students and killing of staff. Commissioner…

  • Herdsmen kill 3 persons in Plateau

    — 23rd March 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos No fewer than three persons were killed when gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen laid ambushed on villagers in Dong community of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State. Daily Sun gathered that the incident happen at about 8:30p.m., on Thursday, when the villagers were preparing for dinner and the gunmen…

  • FCT records fresh case of Lassa fever

    — 23rd March 2018

    NAN The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it has recorded a fresh case of Lassa fever in the territory, bringing the number of confirmed cases to three within three months. Director of Public Health in the Health and Human Services Secretariat, in FCT, Dr. Humphrey Okoroukwu, disclosed this to NAN, on Friday, in Abuja….

  • NEMA receives 149 Nigerians from Libya

    — 23rd March 2018

    NAN The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received 149 Nigerians who voluntarily returned from Libya. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the returnees arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos aboard a chartered flight operated by Buraq Airline with registration number 5A-DMG. The aircraft landed at about 10:45 p.m. at the Cargo…

  • IGP Idris suspends withdrawal of VIPs’ policemen

    — 23rd March 2018

    NAN The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has suspended, by one month, the withdrawal of policemen attached to VIPs across the country. The suspension of the order, which was billed to be immediate, when announced on Monday, followed Idris’ meeting with the Commanders of Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Special Protection…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share