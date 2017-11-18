Terror attack: UK trains 40 Nigerian cops on crisis response

From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja

The United Kingdom, has completed the training of about 40 officers from the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the British High Commission, the UK said officials from nine other Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs) completed intensive training courses offered by experts from the UK College of policing yesterday (Friday).

“The British High Commission is working in conjunction with the UK College of Policing to deliver three training courses in Lagos which started from 13th November and will run through to 1st December 2017. The training takes place at the Police Officers Mess, Ikeja, Lagos.

“The primary aims and purpose of the training is to equip senior officers in the Nigerian Police Force and other responding agencies with the necessary knowledge and skills and understanding to be able to respond to a crisis such as a terrorist attack but also to non-terrorist related incidents requiring the mobilisation of a large number of resources.

“The training looks at the role of the authorities before, during and after a crisis and is provided by a team of experts from the UK who will put 120 students through the training.

“Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Kpotun Idris has endorsed the exercise and is now rolling it out nationwide using Nigerian trainers,” the UK said.

The statement quoted the British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Ms Laure Beaufils, to have expressed delight that the British Government was able to work with the Nigerian security agencies in strengthening their capacity to respond to crises.

“I’m absolutely delighted that the British Government is able to work with Nigerian security agencies in strengthening their capacity to respond to crises.

“These crises happen across the world and in a mega city such as Lagos. It is all the more important for authorities to have the most up-to-date training on how to respond to crises and protect the civilian population.

“The UK has expertise in crisis response and I am proud that we are able to share this working with partners in Lagos state over the next few weeks,” Beaufils said.

Also speaking, the Crisis Response Programme Lead from the British High Commission, Mike Askew, said the UK was delighted to offer the training.

“We are delighted to be able to offer this training to build on existing skills to handle a crisis and work effectively with partners to make Nigeria safer and potentially save Nigerian lives,” Askew said.

The UK further said more graduation ceremonies which will be attended by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgar Imohim, are lined up on different dates in November.

The UK added that the British High Commission Crisis Response team conducted similar training courses in Abuja and other parts of Nigeria.