Terror attack alert: Security agencies on red alert

— 11th December 2017

From Fred Itua, Abuja

 

Following travel alerts issued by some foreign diplomatic institutions to their citizens, about an imminent terrorist attack in Abuja, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, has ordered security agencies to comb hotels and worship centres.

He specifically revealed, yesterday, that security agencies have commenced security audit of hotels, especially those patronised in the FCT, to ascertain their security preparedness. 

The minister said the audit became ncessary, in order to to assist them on security as well as assure tourists and investors that hotels in Abuja are safe.

Bello also reiterated that ban on fireworks in Abuja is still in force and cautioned against them this season.

The minister’s actions is against the backdrop of  an emergency security meeting with heads of various security agencies domiciled within Abuja.

He appealed to residents to take seriously, issues of security in their neighbourhoods, work and worship places.

He added that the warning  become imperative, especially during the festive season.

The minister assured residents that the Police and other security agencies have been placed on red alert, to combat crime and ensure effective surveillance in the territory. 

He said the police and other security outfits have stepped up patrol of reported crime flashpoints as well as enhanced surveillance on supermarkets, malls and gardens, among others.

Bello called on churches and mosques to galvanise their faithful for increased security alert. The minister expressed concern over reports of increase in the use of drugs in the territory. 

He called on community and religious leaders, as well as the public, to be very watchful over the traffic and use of illicit drugs around them and report such to security agencies.

The Nigerian Army, on the occasion, released a quick response number of 193, to the public, as well as the Federal Road Safety Corps, which released number 122, for traffic control calls.

The army disclosed that the number, 193, can be used to alert the army’s call centre and give locations on crime, insurgency, fire, drug or even of any soldier molesting a civilian.

The number, the army representatives noted, is available on all Nigerian networks.

FCT Commissioner of Police, Sadiq Bello, reinforced the assurances given by the minister and added that the police is working with other security agencies, to ensure visible policing, intelligence gathering and sharing as well as joint patrols.

