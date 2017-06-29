The Sun News
29th June 2017 - Terror alert: France, Belgium vow to bolster security cooperation 
29th June 2017 - ‘May, Merkel agree citizens’ rights must come first in EU talks’
29th June 2017 - UNHCR cautions against involuntary return of Nigerian refugees
29th June 2017 - Troops arrest 20-yr-old terrorist, recover arms, IEDs
29th June 2017 - We’re not owed any salary – Ebonyi NULGE
29th June 2017 - In fresh suit, Evans demands N300m damages from IGP, 3 others
29th June 2017 - NCAA issues first drone operator certificate to Oando
29th June 2017 - Van Niekerk breaks another Johnson world record in rare 300m race
29th June 2017 - Quit notice: Convey national youth summit now – Group urges Osinbajo
29th June 2017 - Sen. Uzodinma’s twin daughters wed Friday in Abuja
France and Belgium signed a statement of intent on Thursday in a bid to reinforce their bilateral defence partnership in the context of high terror risks in the two countries.

French Defence Minister, Florence Parly and her Belgian counterpart, Steven Vandeput, signed the document to cement cooperation in defence, mainly on land mobility, the French Defence Ministry said in a statement.

“This signature opens up prospects for cooperation between France and Belgium on a wide spectrum of armored vehicles: acquisition of equipment, research and development, operational cooperation, training,” it added.

“It is a symbolic example of concrete projects between two member states: a pragmatic and effective bilateral partnership that will contribute to advancing the defence (of) Europe,” it said.

Following negotiations between concerned military staff from both sides, an inter-governmental agreement will be signed in 2018, according to the document. (NAN)

  • ‘May, Merkel agree citizens’ rights must come first in EU talks’

    — 29th June 2017

    Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed on Thursday it was important that talks on Britain’s departure from the European Union should deal with the rights of expatriates first, May’s spokesman said. “They discussed Brexit, welcoming the constructive start to the negotiations and agreeing it was important that the rights of citizens…

  • UNHCR cautions against involuntary return of Nigerian refugees

    — 29th June 2017

    The Office of the UN Human Rights Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has cautioned against the forceful return of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon. The UN Refugee Agency gave the caution in a statement on Thursday following the return of 887 Nigerian refugees, on Tuesday. “The refugees were rounded up at 19:30 (7:30 p.m) local time and…

  • Troops arrest 20-yr-old terrorist, recover arms, IEDs

    — 29th June 2017

    From: Molly Kilete. Abuja Soldiers on internal security operations in the north east have arrested a 20-year-old terrorist, who is said to be making useful statement to the authorities. The soldiers, who were on patrol in the area, were also said to have recovered various arms and ammunition and Improvised Explosive Device(IED), from the terrorists….

  • We’re not owed any salary – Ebonyi NULGE

    — 29th June 2017

    …Government already cleared backlog arrears of past administration, says Commissioner From: Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki The Ebonyi State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has denied being owed any salary arrears by the state government, even as the union commended the state government for clearing backlog of salaries owed them by the…

