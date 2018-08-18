Teresa Ameh: How little boy made me a writer

A good children’s book should be well illustrated. Children are attracted to colours. Therefore, the illustrations should be colourful, too. They like to put a face to what they read. Children’s books must not be voluminous. We need to take into consideration the attention span of the child. They get distracted easily. So, we get them. Although, a collection of stories could be voluminous (depending on the number of stories), each story should not be too long.

Again, the prints must be bold. Tiny prints make concentration difficult. No child will want to strain his eyes to read. Reading at that age should not be an effort. It should be made as easy and interesting as possible. When one writes for children, you don’t just write about children. You write for children. I have come across books that were written about children. If books do not have the features of a good children’s book, they are not for children.

Children stories must be appealing to them. It could be educational, travel, scientific or adventure. It could be folklore or even old mama’s tales. Let us try not to be too preachy in our stories. My book, The Twins’ Visits, is pure adventure. Indeed, the twins’ visit to the village exposed them to a lot of things. They got to know how garri and palm oil were made. They learnt to climb trees, pound yam and roast corn. The story takes the child to the village. My other book, The Only Son, is about a child who leaves the village to the city. His experiences made him realise life was better in the village, where everything was clean, fresh and natural.

Children’s book should not be too preachy. They get enough of that at home, in school, churches, mosques, etcetera. Give them something different and refreshing. Children’s books must be enjoyed by them. It must be full of humour and you tell them about events/situations they can identify with.