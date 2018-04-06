The Sun News
6th April 2018 - Tenure extension logjam: APC’s NWC members move personal belongings out of offices
6th April 2018 - Only proper accountability ’ll secure youths future –Buhari
6th April 2018 - Controversy trails $321m Abacha loot
6th April 2018 - Looters’ list: Wike accuses FG of disrespect for rule of law
6th April 2018 - 2019 polls: Kalu advocates support for Buhari
6th April 2018 - Again, herdsmen kill 5 in Taraba
6th April 2018 - 10 feared killed, scores injured in Benue communities
6th April 2018 - Scores dead as armed robbers attack bank in Offa
6th April 2018 - Another harvest of arms in Sokoto, Anambra, Kano
6th April 2018 - Sierra Leone: Opposition candidate wins presidential poll, sworn in at hotel
Tenure extension logjam: APC’s NWC members move personal belongings out of offices

— 6th April 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Uncertain about their future, some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) started moving out their personal belongings from their offices, yesterday.

Fazed by the reality of an imminent conduct of congresses and the uncertainty of their future, personal assistants to some of the NWC members havd begun moving their personal belongings like portraits and documents.

A staff at the headquarters told Daily Sun in confidence that the haste to evacuate their personal effects was to avoid the embarrassment following likelihood of setting up a Convention committee at the emergency NEC meeting slated for Monday.

“This week is their only chance for the NWC members to tidy up their offices since they are not sure of returning. Once NEC sets up convention committee the responsibilities of the NWC will be reduced to ceremonial.

“Don’t forget that they have just few months to operate here before some of them re-contesting would compulsorily resign as stipulated by the party constitution. So, they technically have few months to function effectively and they don’t want to be reduced to inconsequential level once the emergency NEC meeting agrees on congresses and convention. It is obvious that they don’t want any embarrassment.”

The NWC members have been engaged in a titanic battle with factions of the party over the legality of the motion by the National Executive Committee (NEC) to extend the tenure of the national and state executives of the party.

