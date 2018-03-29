Tenure elongation: APC unveils technical c’ttee Thursday

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) will, on Thursday, unveil the names of the committee members to evaluate the lingering controversy surrounding the extension of the tenure of the national and state officers of the party.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) rose from several hours meeting, on Tuesday, resolving to constitute a committee to look into the dissenting voices for and against the tenure elongation to appraise the functionalities.

The pronouncement by President Muhammadu Buhari during the NEC meeting that the one year tenure elongation granted the national and state leadership of the party is illegal and unconstitutional has triggered fresh controversy.

Speaking at the NEC meeting, on Tuesday, President Buhari had demanded for jettisoning of the extension, warning that the party could encounter grave internal dissension, ahead of the forthcoming general elections because it is in breach of the Nigerian and APC constitutions.

While giving update on the resolution to set up a committee, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said that the committee set up would formally be unveiled, on Thursday.

Speaking after NEC meeting, Biolaji had said that small technical committee will be constituted to review its earlier pronouncement on tenure extension, in view of the reservations of President Buhari.

He said: “The president’s position has not changed the position of NEC. NEC has not reversed itself on the tenure extension. The decision of the NEC on the one year extension still stands. The President isn’t NEC. ”

While insisting that the tenure elongation subsists, Malam Abdullahi said the Committee would be announced soonest.

Giving an update yesterday in a chat, the party spokesperson said the team would be announced today, noting: “We are still working on it. By tomorrow, we shall make the list public.”