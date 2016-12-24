Tension in Kaduna

OVER INCESSANT KILLINGS IN SOUTHERN PART

EL-RUFAI HAS FAILED- PDP CHIEFTAIN

POLITICIANS HAVE HIJACKED KILLINGS- FULANI LEADER

EL-RUFAI SUES FOR PEACE

By: ISMAIL OMIPIDAN

In March 2015, towards the build to the April 2015 general elections, Mallam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, then, as All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, had while speaking on a Freedom Radio Kaduna Breakfast Programme, ‘Barka da Warhaka,’ promised to bring an end to the killings in Southern Kaduna area and Birnin-Gwari axis of the State.

Specifically, he had said: “this is not play or politics; we are here with serious commitment and determination to serve with all sense of honesty, sincerity and fear of God. How can they be killing our people in Southern Kaduna areas like Kaura, Sanga and Birnin Gwari and Giwa without any action? Who are they and where are they coming from? How can these killers be committing such crime without being arrested and prosecuted?

“Something is wrong somewhere, part of which is negligence and insensitivity, we will not tolerate it and by the power of almighty God, we will crush them for maximum security and stability in the State.”

The above vow, Saturday Sun’s investigations revealed, helped in no small measure, in making the Southern Kaduna people turn their back on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate at the polls, as they have before then accused the PDP-led administration of Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, of doing little or nothing in arresting the situation at the time.

But it is 22 months since El-Rufai made the vow, the killings in Southern Kaduna area of the State, have continued unabated. And tension is already building up, as a 24 hour curfew is already in force, in some parts of the area.

Although, there are conflicting reports over whom between the Fulanis and their neighbours drew the first blood, what is however not in doubt is the fact that there has always been a deep seated animosity between those who see themselves as original inhabitants, in most parts of Southern Kaduna, and those they regard as settlers, the Hausa/Fulani community.

Often, the issue of who owns the land, and as such who should be the custodian, have always been at the centre of most of the violent clashes in some parts of the State, with religion, being played up, if those involved profess different faith.

Only last Tuesday, angry youths in Kafanchan, headquarters of Jema’a Council of the State, in their hundreds, invaded the Interim Management Committee Chairman’s (IMC) residence, located few meters away from the Secretariat and razed it.

The angry youth accused the Chairman and the State government of not doing enough to stop the incessant killings in the Southern Kaduna area of the State.

Before then, some naked protesting mothers had also attacked the Kaduna State governor’s convoy in front of the Jema’a Council Secretariat.

The convoy was said to have been attacked in Garaje, the boundary town between Jema’a and Kaura Councils. Efforts to speak with the Council chairman, Dr Katuka Bege Humble, proved abortive as at the time of fling this report.

But the youth are not alone. Virtually every Southern Kaduna person, both in government and outside of it, except those in the present administration in the State, have come very hard on the State governor, Mallam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, accusing him of not doing enough, to stop the killings, especially when he has since put a stop to similar killings in the Birnin-Gwari axis of the State.

Speaking to Saturday Sun on the matter, Solomon Musa, who is the President, Southern Kaduna People’s Union, SOKAPU, also spoke in that direction.

Hear him: “the governor was disturbed about the cattle rustling in Kamuku forest. He collaborated with other States and addressed it. Now, the people of Southern Kaduna have much more value than cattle. Where cattle were involved, you treated it with special force. But where human lives are been lost, no any special operation is been enforced to address it.

“From the body language of the Kaduna government, it is clear that it is selective in its approach. It appears there is injustice and selectiveness. Definitely these issues of religion tension are bound to arise. Unfortunately, this is further compounded by government that is arrogant; government that believed that it has all the wisdom and answers to all problem.”

Also lending his voice to the call for a Special Task Force to tackle the killings in Southern Kaduna part of the State, Mr. Mark Jacob, former National Legal Adviser of the PDP, who told Saturday Sun clearly that he was not one of those who mixes politics with issues of human lives, described El-Rufai, as a failure, as far as the incessant killings in the Southern Kaduna area was concerned.

Confirming the possible break out of sectarian crisis in the State, if the matter was not urgently addressed, Jacob further said: “Sincerely, the fear is well founded. It is largely because there appears to be no genuine intention from the government to stop the carnage. People are busy playing politics with human life. It is a serious issue that ought to receive national and international attention. But instead, they are downplaying it and insist on diverting attention, for political discussion. The Kaduna State government has deliberately refused to attend to the killings and have been busy talking about other things, as if our people do not matter.”

On their part, the Fulani herdsmen, who are constantly accused of carrying out the incessant attacks, believed that politicians have hijacked the killings in the area.

Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi is the Assistant General Secretary, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN. He told Saturday Sun that “of recent, we have done everything we could to ensure total reconciliation. Then another attack was launched on against two Fulanis. They were killed and 42 of the cows were also killed. And you know how a Fulani man will feel when he lost his animals and dear ones. At a time, we came to realize that it has nothing to do with natural Fulani. It was politicians that are behind these attacks for whatever reason known to them.”

Following the attack on his convoy last Tuesday, Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai on Wednesday appealed to the residents of the State, not to respond to the treatment meted on him by demonstrators in Kafanchan, Jema’a Council of the State.

In a statement by the governor’s spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, El-Rufai said: “ It is also a burden of leadership and we will, by the special grace of God, overcome these forces of darkness who are dividing our citizens using religion, ethnicity and politics. I commend the high sense of professionalism exhibited by security personnel.

“I listened to three of the women who led the protesters as they asked me questions. I answered them and even invited them to a larger meeting, but they went on rampage and burnt the residence of the local government chairman.

“The government of Kaduna State and the Security Council sympathize with the chairman of Jema’a local government, Dr.Bege Katuka and his family over the unfortunate incident that led to the burning of their home. Our prayers and support go with them.”