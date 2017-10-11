Tension in Delta over rumoured killer monkeypox vaccines

From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba

There was tension in Asaba, the Delta State capital, and environs as rumours about alleged military invasion of schools in neighbouring Anambra State continued to spread, on Wednesday.

Unknown gunmen, men dressed in military uniform, had reportedly invaded schools in Anambra State and allegedly injecting pupils and students with anti-monkeypox vaccines which was resulting in the death of the pupils.

Panic mode was activated in Asaba following alleged threats that the uniformed men would soon invade Delta State, with Asaba being the border town with Anambra State.

At about 11:30am, on Wednesday, anxious parents, in Asaba, had stormed schools to withdraw their children before the alleged killer vaccines could get to them.

At Uzoigwe Primary School, along Nnebisi Road, concerned parents allegedly broke down the gate of the school in desperate bid to pick up their children before official closing hour.