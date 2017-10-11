The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Tension in Delta over rumoured killer monkeypox vaccines

Tension in Delta over rumoured killer monkeypox vaccines

— 11th October 2017

From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba

There was tension in Asaba, the Delta State capital, and environs as rumours about alleged military invasion of schools in neighbouring Anambra State continued to spread, on Wednesday.

Unknown gunmen, men dressed in military uniform, had reportedly invaded schools in Anambra State and allegedly injecting pupils and students with anti-monkeypox vaccines which was resulting in the death of the pupils.

Panic mode was activated in Asaba following alleged threats that the uniformed men would soon invade Delta State, with Asaba being the border town with Anambra State.

At about 11:30am, on Wednesday, anxious parents, in Asaba, had stormed schools to withdraw their children before the alleged killer vaccines could get to them.

At Uzoigwe Primary School, along Nnebisi Road, concerned parents allegedly broke down the gate of the school in desperate bid to pick up their children before official closing hour.

Segun Adio

  1. Kele 11th October 2017 at 6:48 pm
    Why are SE governors, senators, legislators, politicians, traditional rulers, clergy, civil societies, etc. keeping quiet over this? When has the army become nurses and doctors in Nigeria to vaccinate babies and children in SE region? This is nothing but biological warfare. Buhari and his Fulani jihadists are determined to exterminate Biafran people. This is not the time to accept bribes and let your young generation be wiped out. Our future is at stake in Nigeria. It’s time to stop Buhari and his satanic agenda against Biafran children.

  2. chukwu John 11th October 2017 at 7:41 pm
    The five South east governors namely Rochas okorocha, Willie obiano, Dave umahi, Ifeanyi ugwuanyi and Okezie ikpeazu and the president general of ohaneze ndigbo chief john nnia nwodo should be held responsible for the death of any school children that died as a result of this wicked act by the military in igbo land and beyond.

