Home / National / Tension in Delta as herdsmen allegedly kill farmer
REPRISAL yelwater

Tension in Delta as herdsmen allegedly kill farmer

— 23rd April 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

There is tension in the agrarian community of Onicha-Olona in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State following the alleged killing of 40-year-old farmer, Sunday Owneze, by suspected herdsmen.

Owenze is the second victim to have died in Onicha-Olona as a result of the marauding activities of herdsmen.

As a result aggrieved community youths on the verge of carrying out a reprisal attack to avenge the death of their brothers.

But the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, who confirmed the killing, said the command had brought the situation under control even as appealed to the youths to be calm.

Aniamaka said the deceased was allegedly matcheted to death as there were several matchet cuts all over his body, adding that the “act was blamed on herdsmen. Investigation is on into the matter. Concerted efforts are on to ensure that we wouldn’t have a repeat situation.

“Arrest has been made concerning the incident. I am not in a position to say the number of persons but I confirm to you that arrest has been made. One of the major kingpin that has a hand in the conspiracy on the attack has been arrested.

“We condemned the killing in its entirety. We appealed to the community to be calm while the police fish out the perpetuators rather than taking the laws into their hands or do reprisal attack.”

Community sources said Owenze It was gathered that the deceased had challenged the herders who were allegedly grazing their cattle on his farm when he was matcheted at various parts of his body and died before sympathisers who rushed to the scene could arrived.

“The herdsmen were alleged to have also threatened to shoot villagers who rushed to the farm at the time of the incident.

One of the residents who simply gave his name as Chukwuma noted that the herders without the prior knowledge of the community would settle in their bushes and thereafter graze their cattle on villagers’ farms and were ready to kill whoever challenged them.

He confirmed that there was tension in the community, saying the latest killing has thrown the entire community into palpable apprehension.

“The Fulani herdsmen killed him in his farm. Sunday was a young struggling man in his 40s and married with children.

“The corpse of the young man is in the mortuary as we speak. He was matcheted on his head, throat and other parts of the body.

“They ensured that he died before fleeing from the scene. They were also seen with guns. No one could challenge them because our people don’t have arms,” Chukwuma narrated.

A leader in the community who pleaded anonymity said, farmers were now afraid of going to their farms because of the frequent attacks by herdsmen.

