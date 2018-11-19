Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Anxiety and tension have enveloped the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over alleged moves by the National Executive Committee (NEC) to remove the association’s Vice President, Prof. Joseph Otubu.

Daily Sun gathered that today’s emergency NEC meeting was meant to discuss other issues that affect CAN, but, an insider said CAN’s President, Dr Supo Ayokunle, allegedly altered the agenda to focus on the vice president.

Ayokunle and Otubu have been at loggerheads over alleged “sell out” of CAN by its president and ‘hobnobbing’ with the Federal Government, which had allegedly activated state security apparatus against Christians in Nigeria.

There were media reports, over the weekend, that NEC meeting, scheduled to hold today was to deliberate on the dispute between the two CAN leaders and, possibly, resolve the rift.

Prof. Otubu, had, in a petition to NEC, accused Ayokunle of financial mismanagement and maladministration.

NEC responded to the allegations by setting up a committee to look into the petition, as demanded by the petitioner.

The committee was said to have invited all individuals involved to appear before it with evidences, to substantiate the allegations and defend. CAN leadership said Otubu was the only person involved in the matter who did not appear before the committee.

He was said to have deliberately, or otherwise, disregarded all invitations extended to him by the committee, but, only responded when the report of the committee was released.

Meanwhile, the media aide to CAN President, Bayo Oladeji, told Daily Sun that the alleged plot to remove Otubu was untrue.

He said: “It is totally untrue. The kite could have been flown by Otubu’s loyalists, to pre-empt the possible outcome of the NEC meeting.”

When contacted, Otubu, said the NEC has no constitutional power to remove him as CAN’s vice president and “all their efforts would be in futility.

“Please disregard the media report and the alleged rumour. Constitutionally, they have no power to unseat me,” he said.