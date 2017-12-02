The Sun News
Home / National / Tension in Adamawa, as Fulani herdsmen kill 4 policemen

Tension in Adamawa, as Fulani herdsmen kill 4 policemen

— 2nd December 2017

By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

There is palpable tension in Numan, Adamwa State, as suspected Fulani herdsmen allegedly killed four policemen on Thursday night.

 According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Othman Abubakar, the officers were ambushed and killed in an overnight deadly attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Othman ruled out reprisal attack even though, he said that the police are still investigating the incident.

 According to him, the speculation of reprisal attacks has resulted in some residents of Numan and its environs moving to Yola, the state capital, and other places they considered safe.

However, locals told Saturday Sun that there had been a sustained gunfire involving Fulani gunmen and members of the police force. They corroborated the police story that panic and exodus of residents have hit the area.

They said the policemen were killed while trying to arrest some leaders in Dowaya, a predominantly Fulani settlement.

Recall that some Fulani residents were alleged to have been killed in Numan within the week by suspected local militia.

Also confirming the tension in Numan council, the Brigade Commander 23 Armoured Brigade Yola, Brig. General Muhammed Bello, said his men after receiving distress call, mobilised to repel the Fulani militia.

He explained that the attackers were more than 60 in number, prompting the army to use RPG to subdue them.

According to him the worst thing is that there were no men, women or children in the village when the army arrived there, except the militia.

“There is apprehension in Numan, as there seems to be a slight drop in activity in the area, as some residents are seen leaving the area”, Brig. Gen. Bello said.

    The days of fulani criminal terrorists with their criminal caliphate, politicians, military circle etc. hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria are over in this territory of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. Fulani criminal terrorists who are not natives in this territory, do not have native land in this territory, by so doing, do not have stake in this territory. Fulani criminal terrorists who has been terrorizing natives of this territory- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. Liberation of the natives has come, Freedom of the natives has come- it is irreversible. If you are a native of this territory in the military, police etc., you are serving fulani criminal terrorists with their criminal caliphate, politicians, military circle etc. hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria, at the same time, you are in danger to be killed by the same fulani criminal terrorists and by your brothers as native of this territory in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives, for your services to the enemy in the military, police etc.- fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria. Either you quit now and serve under your native Disintegrated Republic- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, or meet your fate in the hands of your fulanis enemy or in the hands of your brothers as a native of this territory in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central, in which fulani criminal terrorists with their criminal caliphate, politicians, military circle etc. hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria, must vacate this territory of the natives now- dead or alive- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. God Is With Us!!!

