Tension in Adamawa, as Fulani herdsmen kill 4 policemen

By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

There is palpable tension in Numan, Adamwa State, as suspected Fulani herdsmen allegedly killed four policemen on Thursday night.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Othman Abubakar, the officers were ambushed and killed in an overnight deadly attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Othman ruled out reprisal attack even though, he said that the police are still investigating the incident.

According to him, the speculation of reprisal attacks has resulted in some residents of Numan and its environs moving to Yola, the state capital, and other places they considered safe.

However, locals told Saturday Sun that there had been a sustained gunfire involving Fulani gunmen and members of the police force. They corroborated the police story that panic and exodus of residents have hit the area.

They said the policemen were killed while trying to arrest some leaders in Dowaya, a predominantly Fulani settlement.

Recall that some Fulani residents were alleged to have been killed in Numan within the week by suspected local militia.

Also confirming the tension in Numan council, the Brigade Commander 23 Armoured Brigade Yola, Brig. General Muhammed Bello, said his men after receiving distress call, mobilised to repel the Fulani militia.

He explained that the attackers were more than 60 in number, prompting the army to use RPG to subdue them.

According to him the worst thing is that there were no men, women or children in the village when the army arrived there, except the militia.

“There is apprehension in Numan, as there seems to be a slight drop in activity in the area, as some residents are seen leaving the area”, Brig. Gen. Bello said.