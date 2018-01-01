The Sun News
Tension as hoodlums attack churches in Ilorin

Tension as hoodlums attack churches in Ilorin

1st January 2018

 

From: LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin
No fewer than 50 hoodlums, on Monday morning, disrupted the Cross Over service of some churches around Taiwo Isale area of Ilorin causing worshipers to run for dear lives.
An eyewitness who did not want his name in prints pointed accusing finger on Muslim youth in the area.
According to him, “Muslims attached our churches during Cross Over this morning. Many were injured, church auditoriums, and cars were destroyed, while many innocent girls were raped. The churches included: St Joseph Catholic Cathedral, Methodist Cathedral, CAC and UMCA Hausa Churches.”

Confirming the incident, the Kwara State Police Command through a press statement signed by the Police Spokesperson Ajayi Okadanmi and copy made availble to newsmen, urged mischief-makers to stay clear of the state of face the wrath of law as hoodlums attacked worshippers in Taiwo Isale Ilorin leaving several persons injured properties destroyed, and ten suspected hoodlums arrested.
Okansanmi stated that “We wish to assure the good people of Kwara state, of its capacity to deal decisively with any body arrested, for being a part of the breakdown of law and order that was witnessed in Taiwo Isale area of Ilorin, by hoodlums early this morning, in spite the peace and harmony being enjoyed in the state before, during the yuletide and even now.”


He disclosed that “At about 02:00am of Monday, some youths that were prevented from carrying out what was termed New year carnival by the community leaders of the area for fear of the process turning into a security threat, owing to previous years experiences.
“In protest to the denial, the youths resorted into throwing bangers indiscriminately at all gatherings in the vicinity including religious gatherings celebrating the new year cross -over services, three (3) persons were injured in the resulting stampede, both the Catholic, Methodist and other churches in the area,including a Muslim group called Quareeb team, holding their programme in an adjoining school were attacked, some vehicles belonging to both worshippers were damaged.


It is important to note, that the attack has no religious undertone. It is simple an unlawful act by the disgruntled youths of the area, as both the Christian and Muslim gatherings in the area were attacked.
The PPRO said “Ten (10) suspects have been arrested, the injured already taken to the hospital and are responding to treatment. Investigation into the matter has commenced.
Okasanmi further said that the “Good people of Kwara are admonished to continue with their lawful endeavours and disregard the insinuation that the crisis was between the Muslim and Christian, as Kwara state is known for her harmonious relationship among all religious group”, the statement added.

Post Views: 0
