APC

Tension as gunmen murder Imo APC chair

— 27th July 2018

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman for in Ideato North Local Government of Imo State, Sunny Ejiagwu, was murdered, on Friday.

Ejiagwu was one of the 27 local government areas  chairmen inaugurated, on Monday, by the new state chairman, Daniel Nwafor, after the state APC rescheduled election as ordered by the court.

Reacting to the incident, Commissioner of Police Dasuki Galandanchi, who confirmed the Ejiagwu’s murder, said that the corpse had been deposited at a nearby mortuary.

Ejiagwu was said to have been killed along the Akokwa road in the Ideato locality.

