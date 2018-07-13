– The Sun News
Latest
13th July 2018 - Tennis: Serena Williams’s seven Wimbledon championship titles
13th July 2018 - Serena Williams stands alone on ageless superstar pedestal at Wimbledon
13th July 2018 - Ekiti PDP ends campaign, dissociates self from campaigns
13th July 2018 - Buhari signs an executive order on preservation of assets connected with serious corruption
13th July 2018 - Herdsmen killings: IPOB warns Miyetti Allah
13th July 2018 - For the goose and the gander?
13th July 2018 - Supreme Court’s verdict on Saraki
13th July 2018 - Atiku and 2019 election
13th July 2018 - Russia 2018: The Super Eagles’ performance
13th July 2018 - The grand opposition coalition
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Tennis: Serena Williams’s seven Wimbledon championship titles

Tennis: Serena Williams’s seven Wimbledon championship titles

— 13th July 2018

Channel News Asia

Serena Williams will face Angelique Kerber on Saturday hoping to win an eighth Wimbledon singles title.

AFP Sport looks at the American legend’s previous seven final victories at the All England Club:

2002: BEAT VENUS WILLIAMS (USA) 7-6, 6-3

Aged 20, Serena already had two Grand Slam titles under her belt, but winning her first Wimbledon crown, at the expense of her sister Venus, was her true breakthrough moment.

Venus, two years older, was the world’s top player at the time.

Serena made it clear who would end up being regarded as the family’s best player as she sealed a dominant win that moved her above Venus to the top of the WTA rankings.

2003: BEAT VENUS WILLIAMS (USA) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

With five Grand Slams in her trophy cabinet, Serena was well established as a global star, but the Williams’ sisters popularity with fans was still hit and miss after a less than warm reception at the French Open.

This was one of a clutch of strangely lacklustre all-Williams finals that played a role in the public’s apathy.

Despite suffering from an abdominal injury earlier in the tournament, Venus was Serena’s final opponent again and it was the younger sibling who took the title for a second successive year.

2009: BEAT VENUS WILLIAMS (USA) 7-6, 6-2

After a barren six-year spell marred by Wimbledon final defeats against Venus and Maria Sharapova, it was Serena’s time to regain her throne.

The sisters went into the final with a 10-10 record, but having powered through the draw without dropping a set, defending champion Venus began as a marginal favourite.

Serena had other ideas, winning comfortably to end Venus’s hopes of a third straight title. Victory in the fourth all-Williams Wimbledon final made it 11 Grand Slams for Serena.

2010: BEAT VERA ZVONAREVA (RUS) 6-3, 6-2

In the most one-sided of Serena’s Wimbledon finals, she needed just 66 minutes to demolish the out-classed Vera Zvonareva.

The American didn’t drop a set in the entire tournament and Russian 21st seed Zvonareva, playing in her first Grand Slam final, was no match.

Williams also moved past Billie Jean King to sixth in the all-time list of female Grand Slam singles champions with 13 major titles.

Looking towards King in the Centre Court Royal Box afterwards, Williams said: “Hey Billie, I got you, it’s number 13 for me.”

2012: BEAT AGNIESZKA RADWANSKA (POL) 6-1, 5-7, 6-2

This was an emotional fifth Wimbledon title for Serena after injury and health issues forced her to the sidelines for over a year between 2010 and 2012.

Radwanska made a fight of it, winning a rain-delayed second set.

Serena became the first woman over 30 to win Wimbledon since Martina Navratilova in 1990, while her 102 aces were the most in an All England Club campaign. “I can’t even describe it. I almost didn’t make it a few years ago,” she said.

2015: BEAT GARBINE MUGURUZA (ESP) 6-4, 6-4

For the second time, the American secured the ‘Serena Slam’ as she held all four Grand Slam titles at the same time.

Muguruza was making her major final debut and Serena exploited the youngster’s nerves despite a brief wobble of her own late in the second set when she twice dropped serve.

It was the 33-year-old’s 21st Grand Slam title and third of 2015. “There was definitely pressure towards the end,” said Williams, who also completed the Serena Slam in 2003.

2016: BEAT ANGELIQUE KERBER (GER) 7-5, 6-3

Serena’s seventh Wimbledon triumph gave her an historic 22nd Grand Slam title, equalling Steffi Graf’s Open era record.

Kerber had beaten Williams in the Australian Open final in January, but the German couldn’t produce another shock.

Williams, who had lost the French Open final just weeks earlier, was back to her best, dropping only one set en route to the silverware. “This court definitely feels like home,” she said.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OGUN

Ekiti PDP ends campaign, dissociates self from campaigns

— 13th July 2018

The Ekiti State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Publicity Secretary, Mr Jackson Adebayo, has said campaign by the PDP ended on Thursday July 12, 2018 at 11:00p.m. The PDP has therefore dissociated itself from any campaign in whatever method or through publicication of stories or advertorial in newspapers, radio, television or in online newspapers. Jackson said…

  • JERRY GANA

    2019: Nigeria’ll implode if Buhari returns – Gana

    — 13th July 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja An aspirant for the 2019 presidential poll, under the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prof. Jerry Gana, has warned that Nigeria is facing an existential threat in the proportion comparable to the end of Biafra war. Prof. Gana said this when he formally declared intent to to contest for the…

  • Buhari rejects 4 NASS bills

    — 13th July 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected four bills passed to him for assent by the National assembly. Buhari communicated the rejection through a letter he sent to the House of Representatives which was read during yesterday’s plenary. They are: Corporate Manslaughter Bill, 2018; Agricultural Credit Scheme (Amendment) Bill, 2018; National Child Protection and Enforcement Agency Bill…

  • EKITI GUBER - SOLDIERS SHOW OF FORCE

    Ekiti guber: Soldiers, security agencies in show of force

    — 13th July 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ado-Ekiti The Nigerian Army paraded major roads in Ado-Ekiti, capital of Ekiti State, yesterday night, displaying different types of weapons of war, including bazooka, which is the common name for a man-portable recoilless anti-tank rocket launcher. The soldiers were conveyed in about 15 different vehicles, including big trucks, an ambulance from 2 Division…

  • TAMBUWAL PLAN

    6 northern govs beg Tambuwal over defection plan

    — 13th July 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Six governors were in Sokoto, yesterday, to beg their Sokoto counterpart, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, to reconsider his decision of leaving for another party. Daily Sun gathered that the governors were led to the parley by the Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum, Alhaji AbdulAzeez Abubakar Yari. Others were Abubakar Bello of Niger, Bello Masari…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share