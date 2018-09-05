– The Sun News
Rafael Nadal

Tennis: Nadal ‘bagelled’ but survives Thiem test to reach semis

— 5th September 2018

NAN

Defending champion Rafael Nadal failed to win a single game in the opening set of his U.S. Open quarter-final against Dominic Thiem on Tuesday but fought back to beat the Austrian 0-6 6-4 7-5 6-7(4) 7-6(5) in a match that ended after 2 a.m. in New York.

Nadal won 40 percent of his first serves in the opener as he struggled with the high humidity on Arthur Ashe Stadium court, with Thiem becoming the first player to ‘bagel’ the Spaniard at Flushing Meadows since Andy Roddick 14 years ago.

“It’s been a great battle. “The conditions were tough, very humid for me ,” an exhausted Nadal said.

Thiem, who lost to Nadal in the French Open final but had beaten the Spaniard three times in 10 previous meetings, struck 74 winners, including 24 with his stylish single-handed backhand, to keep the champion under constant pressure.

“I’m very sorry for Dominic. “He’s a close friend on tour, a great guy and I wish him the very best … He is young and has plenty of time to win tournaments.” ,” Nadal added.

After Nadal roared back to take a 2-1 lead, the fourth set went to a tiebreak.

Thiem raced to a 3-0 lead before Nadal fought back, but the Austrian held his nerve to level the match.

There were no breaks of serve in the deciding set and a second tiebreak ensued. The two were neck-in-neck at 5-5 when Nadal carved out a match point with his forehand.

Thiem’s wayward overhead smash handed the match to Nadal, who stood midcourt with his head thrown back and arms raised in the air in celebration.

“It’s going to be stuck in my mind forever.

“I’m going to remember this match, for sure. It’s cruel sometimes tennis, because I think this match didn’t really deserve a loser. But there has to be one.

“If we skip the first set, it was a really open match from beginning to the end. The way it ended up in the fifth set tiebreaker, from there it’s 50-50. He made one more point than me,” Thiem said

Nadal paid tribute to the crowd for hanging on until the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“Thank you very much everybody for staying here tonight.

“It’s been an amazing feeling. I’m playing a lot of hours this year at this beautiful stadium,” Nadal said after the four hour, 49 minute marathon

Next up for the top seed is a semi-final clash with big-serving Argentine and third seed Juan Martin del Potro.

afenifere

2019: Afenifere denies endorsing presidential candidate

— 5th September 2018

NAN Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-cultural group, says it has not endorsed any candidate for the 2019 presidential election. Mr Sehinde Arogbofa, the Secretary-General of the group, made the clarification in Akure after the visit of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to the leader of the group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti,  on Tuesday. Arogbofa dismissed a report…

  • ARMS

    UPDATED: How I got info of cache of arms in Clark’s house – Informant

    — 5th September 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The man who alerted the police over alleged presence of large cache of arms and ammunition, in the Abuja home of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, has told of how he got the false information in a commercial cab he boarded. The 45-year-old man, an indigene of the Federal Capital Territory, said…

  • 93, 788 PVCs uncollected in Plateau – INEC

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that 93, 788 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) were still uncollected in Plateau. Mr Imahiyereobo Osaretin, Head of Voter Education and Publicity of the commission in the state, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos. According to him, the unclaimed…

  • INFORMANT

    BREAKING: Police parade informant who gave ‘false’ information on Edwin Clark’s house raid

    — 5th September 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Police Headquarters in Abuja has paraded the informant who allegedly gave the police false information to conduct a search on the home of elder statesman, Edwin Clark, in Abuja. The suspect, identified as Ismail Yakubu, is resident at Waru village around Apo area of Abuja Details later…  

  • POLITICIANS

    2019: Don’t allow politicians use you for self interests, youths urged

    — 5th September 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Nigeria youths have been enjoined to constitute themselves into a formidable force and use their votes as weapon to stop those that have held the country to ransom since 1999. Besides, they were urged to challenge the nation’s leaders on good governance and avoid being used…

