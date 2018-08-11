– The Sun News
Latest
11th August 2018 - Tennis: Halep defeats Garcia to reach semi-final in Montreal
11th August 2018 - Dantokpa: Central Market of West Africa
11th August 2018 - ‘I live with three pellets in my chest’ – Samuel Kolawole Ayeni, newspapers & magazines seller
11th August 2018 - 2019: MUSWEN appeals to Muslims in South West to register, collect PVCs
11th August 2018 - Ofokansi to deliver 140th UNN Inaugural Lecture
11th August 2018 - Teaching Hospital: 13 Ogun communities drag FMC,  state govt. to court
11th August 2018 - Aftermath of Daura’s sack: Fresh rumble in APC
11th August 2018 - 2019: Why we joined alliance against APC, Buhari
11th August 2018 -  Ekwunife condemns killing of Agulu indigene by Police
11th August 2018 - Defenders of Democracy in the eye of the storm
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Tennis: Halep defeats Garcia to reach semi-final in Montreal
Halep

Tennis: Halep defeats Garcia to reach semi-final in Montreal

— 11th August 2018

NAN

Top seed Simona Halep sent Caroline Garcia packing for the second consecutive year at the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Friday with a 7-5 6-1 win to set up a semi-final showdown with Ashleigh Barty on Saturday.

The French Open champion showed no signs of fatigue following her marathon three-set win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Wednesday, running down balls to extend points and wear down the slower Garcia.

After a shaky start Halep won three straight games to take the first set and dominated the second set behind pinpoint serving and stout defense.

Next up for Halep is Australian Barty, who strolled to a 6-3 6-1 win over Kiki Bertens in their quarter-final match earlier in the day.

READ ALSO ‘I live with three pellets in my chest’ – Samuel Kolawole Ayeni, newspapers & magazines seller

The 15th-seeded Barty won 80 percent of her first serve points and broke Bertens four times as she cruised to victory.

Saturday’s semi-final will mark the first career meeting between Halep and Barty.

American Sloane Stephens faced little resistance in her 6-2 6-2 win over Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova in a match that took a little over an hour to complete.

With the win Stephens advances to her second consecutive Rogers Cup semi-final after falling to Caroline Wozniacki last year.

The 25-year-old U.S. Open champion will look to add her second hard court title of the year after she won the Miami Open in March.

But to do so she will have to get past defending champion Elina Svitolina after she dispatched Elise Mertens 7-5 6-3 on Friday.

The fifth-seeded Ukrainian fired five aces and won 71 percent of her first serve points to book her ticket to the semis.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MUSWEN

2019: MUSWEN appeals to Muslims in South West to register, collect PVCs

— 11th August 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), Prof. Dawud Noibi, on Friday, appealed to Muslims across Yorubaland, to get registered in the ongoing continuous voter’s registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before it ends on August 17. Speaking during a press…

  • OFOKANSI

    Ofokansi to deliver 140th UNN Inaugural Lecture

    — 11th August 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka Kenneth Chibuzo Ofokansi, a Professor of Pharmaceutics and Biopharmaceutics, has been scheduled to deliver the 140th Inaugural Lecture of the University of Nigeria on 16th August, 2018, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba has announced through the Senate Ceremonials Committee. Inaugural lectures are considered the hallmark of professorship where newly-appointed professors present illuminating…

  • OGUN

    Teaching Hospital: 13 Ogun communities drag FMC,  state govt. to court

    — 11th August 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Indigenes and residents of the 13 villages, whose lands were acquired for the proposed Federal Teaching Hospital and College of Medicine, have concluded plans to drag the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta and the Ogun State Government to court. The action, according to the affected communities, followed the failure of the management of…

  • FRESH RUMBLE

    Aftermath of Daura’s sack: Fresh rumble in APC

    — 11th August 2018

    Saturday Sun gathered that fresh concerns were being raised following last Tuesday’s sack of the former Director-General of the DSS, Lawal Daura. • CPC bloc complains of total takeover of government, party structures by CAN • You’re the biggest beneficiaries, APC replies Ismail Omipidan and Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The last seems not to have been…

  • PPA

    2019: Why we joined alliance against APC, Buhari

    — 11th August 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA) has said that it went into alliance with the Coalition of United People Party (CUPP) because of the serial killings in some parts of the country and the rampant use of security agencies against political opponents by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). One of the national…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share