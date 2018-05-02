The Sun News
Home / Business / Teniola re-elected ATCON president

Teniola re-elected ATCON president

— 2nd May 2018

Members of the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) have returned the president, Mr. Olusola Teniola, for a second term in office.

Teniola was returned unopposed at the association’s annual general meeting in Lgaos with the president/CEO of Medallion Communications, Ikechukwu Nnamani, and the CEO of eStream Networks, Mr. Muyiwa Ogungboye, elected as first and second vice presidents, respectively, under the new national executive council.

Nnamani contested alongside the immediate past first vice president, Dr. Anthony Nwosu, and Mr. Ibrahim Dikko, while  Ogungboye emerged winner after contesting alongside Mr. David Roberts.

In his acceptance speech, Teniola thanked the members of the association for confidence reposed in him, stressing his readiness to lead the body to attain greater height.

He promised his regime would work assiduously, especially in digitising the secretariat, while coordinating processes for erecting a befitting secretariat and intensifying ongoing activities of the association.

The president stated that ATCON would not soft-pedal on its advocacy for better operating environment for member companies.

He also encouraged the members to remain diligent in their operations, adding that the industry (ATCON platform) was a breeding ground for future leaders of the country.

“Today, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem is the SSG of Akwa Ibom State, while Dr. Ernest Ndukwe served as executive vice chairman of NCC. That tells you that ATCON is known for quality and effective representation,” he said.

He cited the case of fibre optic cable cuts in major cities as major a challenge for members, so, ATCON would enhance its engagements with the affected states.

On his part, Nnamani said that ATCON would also channel its advocacy to bridging the information gap on the dangers of excessive taxes and charges by states, which are huge impediments to investments in the sector.

According to Nnamani, the case of right of way has lingered, but state officials have not realised the importance of telecom infrastructures in their respective states.

He described ATCON as the shock-absorber for its members, hence they would do everything possible to defend and amplify their voices for a better business environment.

