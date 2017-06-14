The Sun News
Latest
14th June 2017 - Tenant docked over alleged N70,000 electricity bill fraud
14th June 2017 - NTDC, others reject proposed tourism bill
14th June 2017 - Senegal seeks improved trade, investment ties with Nigeria
14th June 2017 - We’ll crush enemies of govt’s agric policy – Edo dep. gov.
14th June 2017 - Russia’ll respond to US attempts to encircle it – Putin
14th June 2017 - 6 confirmed dead in London fire, as firemen battle to free more
14th June 2017 - Quit office of Ombudsman and join active politics, Benue govt tells Abubakar Tsav
14th June 2017 - BREAKING: Court ends Saraki, FG assets declaration war
14th June 2017 - Algeria, France urge political solution in Libya to halt terrorism
14th June 2017 - Qatar withdraws 450 peacekeepers from Eritrea-Djibouti border
Home / National / Tenant docked over alleged N70,000 electricity bill fraud

Tenant docked over alleged N70,000 electricity bill fraud

— 14th June 2017

A 35-year-old man, Tony Hamza was on Wednesday arraigned in a Gudu Upper Area Court, Abuja, over alleged N70,000 electricity bill fraud.

‎Hamza of Dakwo village, Abuja, was docked on charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating.‎

‎The prosecutor, Donaldtus Abbah, told the court that one Chukwu Anthony and 20 others of Dakwo village reported the matter at the Apo Police Station on June 7.

‎According to him, the plaintiffs who are co-tenants of the defendant, contributed N70, 000 for February and March electricity bill.

The prosecutor said that the said sum was given to the defendant to settle the bill, but he converted same to his personal use.

Abbah said the offences contravened Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty, while the judge, Alhaji Umar Kagarko, granted him bail in the sum of N80, 000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until August 2, for hearing. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Tenant docked over alleged N70,000 electricity bill fraud

— 14th June 2017

A 35-year-old man, Tony Hamza was on Wednesday arraigned in a Gudu Upper Area Court, Abuja, over alleged N70,000 electricity bill fraud. ‎Hamza of Dakwo village, Abuja, was docked on charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating.‎ ‎The prosecutor, Donaldtus Abbah, told the court that one Chukwu Anthony and 20 others of Dakwo village…

Share

  • NTDC, others reject proposed tourism bill

    — 14th June 2017

    The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) and other stakeholders in the tourism sector on Wednesday rejected the proposed `Tourism Bill` currently before the National Assembly (NASS). They said in separate interviews in Lagos that the proposed bill would render useless the various agencies saddled with the responsibility of contributing to tourism development. The public hearing…

    Share

  • Senegal seeks improved trade, investment ties with Nigeria

    — 14th June 2017

    The Senegalese Government has called for improved trade and investment ties with Nigeria to boost intra Africa trade. Director, Investment Promotion and Major Projects (APIX) in Senegal, Mr. Mamadou Lamine, made the call while speaking, on Tuesday, in Lagos. Lamine spoke on the sideline of the ECOWAS Investment Climate Scorecard Round Table that seeks to…

    Share

  • We’ll crush enemies of govt’s agric policy – Edo dep. gov.

    — 14th June 2017

    Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has expressed the state government’s resolve to crush any person or group of persons that poses threat to undermine its agricultural revolution policy. Shaibu made the vow at Elele- Uzairue in Estako West council, while addressing elders and people of the agrarian community over the brutal murder of a…

    Share

  • Russia’ll respond to US attempts to encircle it – Putin

    — 14th June 2017

    President Vladimir Putin, has said that Moscow would react to Washington’s attempts to encircle Russia with missile defense systems, state news agency reported on Wednesday. “The US missile defense systems will be installed in Eastern Europe, Mediterranean and the northern seas. “The systems have already been installed in Alaska, so practically the entire Russian territory…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share