Tenant docked over alleged N70,000 electricity bill fraud

A 35-year-old man, Tony Hamza was on Wednesday arraigned in a Gudu Upper Area Court, Abuja, over alleged N70,000 electricity bill fraud.

‎Hamza of Dakwo village, Abuja, was docked on charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating.‎

‎The prosecutor, Donaldtus Abbah, told the court that one Chukwu Anthony and 20 others of Dakwo village reported the matter at the Apo Police Station on June 7.

‎According to him, the plaintiffs who are co-tenants of the defendant, contributed N70, 000 for February and March electricity bill.

The prosecutor said that the said sum was given to the defendant to settle the bill, but he converted same to his personal use.

Abbah said the offences contravened Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty, while the judge, Alhaji Umar Kagarko, granted him bail in the sum of N80, 000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until August 2, for hearing. (NAN)