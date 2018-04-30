The Sun News
TellCo Europe Nigeria rolls out higher off-grid solar power system

TellCo Europe Nigeria rolls out higher off-grid solar power system

30th April 2018

In its effort to ensure a clean, efficient, affordable and reliable energy for businesses and households in Nigeria, TellCo Europe Nigeria has announced its plan to introduce the  TellCoSol Off-Grid Solar Power System, a Swiss technology that aims to electrify the country without stress.

TellCo Europe Nigeria is a renewable and clean energy solutions company incorporated in Nigeria under the Companies and Allied Matters Act.

The company was established as a vehicle to provide Off-Grid Solar Power Business Solutions to MSMES in Nigeria, Solar Homes Systems to households, and Solar Electricity Generation for a greener and sustainable urban future in Nigeria and Africa.

A statement signed by Olawale Akinwumi, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, on behalf of the company, said that the move was to bridge the energy gap in the country and to ensure that miseries associated with lack of access to electricity were mitigated.

“Energy is at the heart of most critical economic, environmental and developmental issues facing Nigeria today. Clean, efficient, affordable and reliable energy services are indispensable for Nigeria’s prosperity. So, ending energy poverty in Nigeria, and indeed, in Sub-Saharan Africa, is a Green Movement!” Akinwumi said.

He explained that the parent company, TellCo Europe Switzerland had given its commitment to work with TellCo Europe Nigeria to succeed quickly. On the level of preparation for the take-off, the statement said that “finance partners, investors and third-party companies (including Catch Energy UK, international banks and development partners) have been invited to come to Nigeria in the first week of May 2018,” and that “Showroom had been designed for TellCo Europe Nigeria, among other background activities.”

