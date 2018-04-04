Tell Nigerians how APC funded 2015 campaign, Jang tells Lai Moh’d

Gyang Bere, Jos.

A former Governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau North, Dr. Jonah David Jang, has challenged the All Progressive Congress (APC) to tell Nigerians how it funded the 2015 campaigns.

He described as ‘surprised and unfortunate’ for the Federal Government to mention his name among alleged looters after he was investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and freed without any trace of corruption.

Jang, in a press statement issued, on Wednesday, in Jos, the Plateau State capital, said there was no trace of N12.5 billion in his account when the EFCC investigated him after serving as Governor of the state between 2007 and 2015.

He challenged the Federal Government to disclose the source of the N12. 5 billion he was accused of, just like the way they mention sources of funds looted by others.

“The list released by Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed at the behest of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government wherein he alleged that I got N12.5 billion is laughable on preliminary evaluation, and pathetic when considered on the scales of truth and reality.

“The so called list of looters is a testament to the desperation which holds the All Progressives Congress in its firm grip after what is now certainly an infamous cameo in power considered by many to be tragic and regrettable.

For all those who were on the list, sources of the funds allegedly looted were stated, but in my case, there was none. How possible is it for me to have gotten N12.5billion just like that from nobody and nowhere? Unlike Lai Mohammed and the Federal Government, I know without any shadow of doubt, that to be a looter, one must have stolen or taken something by force.

“When the APC government in Plateau State took me to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), they could not get a single case of financial impropriety to be filed against me in the courts. The EFCC has thoroughly investigated me and they know I don’t have an offshore bank account. They have all my account numbers and know the balances in each. Did they find the N12.5billion in any of them?

“A vast majority of Nigerians know that the present Federal Government only pays lip service to the fight against corruption. Where they appear to be serious, it is in media trials and persecution of the opposition and perceived opponents.

“Why are we not talking of the campaign funds of the APC? Where did they get their funding from? Did they pluck the billions they spent from trees? Until and unless they tell Nigerians how they funded their campaigns in 2015, Nigerians would continue to see them as they are, and would not hesitate to vote them out in 2019.”

Jang said the allegations falls short of the lowest standards of believability, adding that they should have noticed that the allegation of getting N12.5billion from an unknown source isn’t the same as looting the said amount.

He explained that before going to the Senate, he was a Governor of Plateau State from 2007-2015 and left a landmark achievements that has remained unmatched due to legacy of diligence, service, and accountability in governance.

Jang advised Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, to delete his name from the lists of the alleged looters or face the consequence of the false allegation against his person in the future.