The Sun News
Latest
12th April 2018 - Teleology has 90 days to complete 9mobile takeover –NCC
12th April 2018 - Guinness, Wecyclers partner on waste management
12th April 2018 - Confusion in Nigeria’s capital market over Oando shares
12th April 2018 - Buhari extends VAIDS deadline to June 30
12th April 2018 - We’ll sue SEC if Oando shares’ suspension is lifted –Shareholders
12th April 2018 - NB posts N344.56bn revenue in 2017
12th April 2018 - Customs intercepts 14 trailer loads of rice from Cotonuo
12th April 2018 - NCS redeploys senior officers
12th April 2018 - Manufacturers, gas producers on collision course over pricing
12th April 2018 - In Onitsha, it’s skyscrapers everywhere
Home / Business / Teleology has 90 days to complete 9mobile takeover –NCC
Teleology

Teleology has 90 days to complete 9mobile takeover –NCC

— 12th April 2018

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday said Teleology Holdings has just 90 days to pay $450 million to complete its acquisition of 9mobile, Nigeria fourth largest telecoms operators or risk losing the opportunity to a reserve bidder.

It said 9mobile would be transferred to Teleology after the payment of $450 million, adding however that reserve bidder Smile Communications could be considered if Teleology failed to complete the payment in time. 9mobile, formerly Etisalat Nigeria, is Nigeria’s fourth largest telecoms provider which took out a $1.2 billion syndicated loan from 13 local banks in 2013 but failed to make repayments last year. Under the stewardship of its lenders, it has changed its board, management and corporate identity and is now up for sale.

Investment holding company Teleology said last month it had made a $50 million deposit to meet conditions for the acquisition and had partnered with East Africa’s largest telecoms operator Safaricom to transform debt-laden 9mobile.

Teleology, which was set up by 12 telecoms industry veterans led by ex-MTN Nigeria executive Adrian Wood, was picked as the preferred bidder for debt-laden 9mobile, following a bid process arranged by Barclays Africa.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Teleology

Teleology has 90 days to complete 9mobile takeover –NCC

— 12th April 2018

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday said Teleology Holdings has just 90 days to pay $450 million to complete its acquisition of 9mobile, Nigeria fourth largest telecoms operators or risk losing the opportunity to a reserve bidder. It said 9mobile would be transferred to Teleology after the payment of $450 million, adding however that reserve…

  • Guinness

    Guinness, Wecyclers partner on waste management

    — 12th April 2018

    Poised to take its waste management agenda to the next level, Guinness Nigeria said it is partnering Wecyclers, a not for-profit social enterprise that promotes environmental sustainability, socioeconomic development and community health. The partnership is expected to, among other things, help support the implementation of Guinness Nigeria’s 4R waste management strategy, covering Reduction, Reuse, Recovery…

  • Oando

    Confusion in Nigeria’s capital market over Oando shares

    — 12th April 2018

    Chinwendu Obienyi There was mild drama at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Wednesday as the crisis rocking Oando Plc took a new twist at the trading session leaving investors and shareholders confused. Problem started after its shares were placed on technical suspension again after an earlier announcement lifting it.  Oando shares had been placed on…

  • Buhari extends VAIDS

    Buhari extends VAIDS deadline to June 30

    — 12th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, has overruled the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), which had earlier foreclosed any extension beyond the March 31, 2018, deadline for enforcement of the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS). He has approved the extension of VAIDS to June 30, 2018 but with a warning that there would…

  • We’ll sue SEC if Oando shares’ suspension is lifted –Shareholders

    — 12th April 2018

    …Fume over attempts to frustrate forensic audit Shareholders under the aegis of the Proactive Shareholders Association of Nigeria (PROSAN), Trusted Shareholders Association of Nigeria (TSAN) and the Oando Shareholders Solidarity Group (OSSG), have accused the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of frustrating the forensic audit of Oando Plc. The shareholders’ groups also vowed to resist…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share