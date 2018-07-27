– The Sun News
Tejuoso, Ogun APC trade blames

— 27th July 2018

…You’re betrayer –Party

…You alienated me –Senator

Moshood Adebayo, Lagos and Laide Raheem,  Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has flayed the senator, representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Lanre Tejuosho, for his earlier announcement of defecting from the party, describing him as a betrayer .

Tejuoso’s name was among those announced on Tuesday, by the Senate President Bukola Saraki as defecting from APC during plenary.  But the senator, on Wednesday, made a U-turn as he attended a parley President Buhari held with APC senators at the Presidential Villa. Abuja.

The party, however, declared that the senator remained an outsider, not minding his attendance on Wednesday of a parley of 43 senators, elected on the platform of the APC, with President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The party yesterday, through a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Wale Elegbede, in Abeokuta,  the state capital, described the senator as a ‘double-faced’ politician.

It noted that it had followed the events of the last few days within the national polity with keen interest, particularly as it affected Tejuoso.

“We took careful note of his decision to leave the party, as contained in the letter read on the floor of the National Assembly and confirmed by the numerous statements and interviews he made in the media.

“We, therefore, congratulate Tejuoso for his candour in coming out clearly and boldly, rather than continue in what has become his trade mark – dangerous double faced politicking, serial party policy and party hierarchy betrayal, marauding as APC senator, during the day, while he does exactly the opposite under the cover of darkness,” the party said in the statement.

In what appears as his defence, Tejuoso, blamed party leaders in the state for his action, accusing them of alienation from his constituents.

Meanwhile, the senator has alleged that APC leadership in the state alienated  party leaders in his constituency  from meeting him.

He also alleged that the party had threatened to suspend any of the chairmen of the six local government areas  of his senatorial district that  dared associated with him.

The council areas comprise Abeokuta North, Abeokuta South, Odeda, Obafemi-Owode, Ewekoro and Ifo .

Tejuoso, in a post on Instagram, a social media platform, on Wednesday, while defending himself for the defection said: ‘’My disappointment is with the party at the state level where I for reasons I am yet to ascertain have been marginalised from party activities. My relationship with the state party leadership became severed all of a sudden as leaders became wary of associating with me. There is no form of communication between party leaders and myself.

‘’My relationship with Mr. Governor is intact, but for the future of Ogun State, we must ensure we develop a truly democratic party that our children would be proud to associate.

‘’As a senator representing Ogun Central senatorial district, I am expected to hold meetings with the local government chairmen in my constituency to discuss strategies and ways to attract development and improve the lives of our people.

‘’Few months ago, I invited them for such meetings and after the meeting, to my surprise, they were scolded by the party leadership and severely cautioned not to associate with me anymore.

 

  2. kabiyeze 27th July 2018 at 9:22 am
    Why alienate your brother – is he any different from Tinubu, OBJ, Soyinka and others?

