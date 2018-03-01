Teenager kills brother, rapes sister in Delta

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A 14-year old secondary school drop out, one Efemena Chinedu, has been arrested by operatives of Delta State Police Command for a twin offense of murder and rape.

Chinedu had raped his 6-year-old half sister before killing his 8-year-old half brother at the family residence in Ofagbe, Isoko North Local Government Area of the south-south state.

He was paraded alongside others criminal suspects on Thursday by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Muhammad Mustafa.

The suspect admitted committing the brutal crimes, adding that he did it as a result of alleged hatred by his polygamous father.

He said his father forced him out of school to learn a trade as an electrical technician.

Describing how he killed his half brother, Chinedu said he sat on the victim’s face using his butt to cover his nostrils while the target was fast asleep.

“I sat on him while he was sleeping, that was how he died. But I did not know that my sister [saw me], so she reported me to my father who took me to the police station.

“My father hates me, he has five wives. He loves his other children more than me. That was why he asked [me] to stop school and go and learn [to be an] electrician,” he said in broken English.

While saying that his father’s hatred led him to rape his half sister, the suspect stated that he was pushed by a bad spirit to kill his brother.

“The spirit is inside me,” said Chinedu. “It will be telling [me] to go and do bad, while another spirit will be telling me not to. But I obeyed the bad spirit, hence I went to kill my brother.”