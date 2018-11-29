A Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday granted N100,000 bail to a teenager, Hafeez Lateef, who allegedly attacked a lady and stole her phone and handbag.

Chief Magistrate K.B. Ayeye granted 16-year-old Lateef bail after he pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge bordering on stealing, conspiracy and assault occasioning harm.

Ayeye ordered that Lateef, whose address was not provided, should also produce a surety in like sum.

The chief magistrate directed that the teenager should be remanded at the Borstal Juvenile Training Institute in Adigbe, Abeokuta, pending perfection of his bail.

The prosecutor, SP Thomas Nurudeen, had told the court that the accused committed the offences on Nov. 21, at 5:00a.m. on Ajoke Street, Yaba, Lagos.

READ ALSO: Go after voter buyers, Ortom urges security agencies

Nurudeen said that Lateef attacked Miss Oluchi Eze on her way to work.

He said that the accused stabbed Eze on the face and right leg while trying to snatch her handbag.

The prosecutor said that the accused stole Eze’s handbag worth N2,500, Tecno phone valued at N45,000, and N20,000.

The offences contravene Sections 287, 173 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The case was adjourned until Jan. 28, for substantive trial. (NAN)