I was at a bus stop waiting for someone on a Monday morning and something unusual caught my attention. There were many teenage school girls everywhere just hanging around. Some of them were not even making efforts to catch buses. These girls only hop into specific buses or cars.

I needed to understand what was happening, so I got back to the same bus stop the next morning and the same scenario played out again. It aroused my curiosity, I had to ask questions.

I approached some hawkers and petty traders around who revealed to me how these secondary school girls are girlfriends of bus drivers, bus conductors, keke riders, okada men and some older men.

These girls hang around bus stops waiting for their boyfriends to drop them at school, go home with them or go to hotels whenever they felt like it.

This is what goes on in every nook and cranny of our cities especially government schools with very large number of students. I wasn’t surprised when a friend by name Amonia Rita Stewart on social media narrated her experience about this worrisome trend.

She said: “If your daughters, sisters, cousins, nieces, househelps attend Rumuokuta Girls, always try to check if they are really in school. The way I see girls between the ages of 12-17 wear school uniforms to school in the morning, look for one corner on my street and change into mufti then follow one boy or mature men is appalling. And when school is about closing you see them come and wear back their uniforms.”

Our little girls are no longer little; grown men with no shame are preying on them. These men know how gullible, insecure and desperate these teenagers want to feel like they matter, flattered, attractive. They know how they want to be treated like adults, have adult conversations, and looked at with adult eyes.

They know how these girls see their relationship with them like their gateway to adulthood, so, dating teenagers is a huge opportunity for these men who struggle with women their own age.

It is an emotionally and intellectually unbalanced relationship, which is exploitative and manipulative. These girls are passive around these men. They look up to them, believe them, listen and obey them, and want to please them. These girls are easily impressed by these men because they don’t know better.

Being found attractive by grown men make these girls feel good and confident. Some of them even begin to drastically alter their personalities to fit into what these men like.