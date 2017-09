By Gilbert Ekezie

A teenager yet to be identified at the time of filing this report jumped into a well at Sari Iganmu area of Lagos State at about 1.30 pm today.

The incident which took place No 4 Adesatu Street took everyone by surprise as on lookers were busy comprehending what must have warranted the little boy to kill himself.

Sun Online learnt that he may have committed the act as result of frustration and anger over the little quarrel he had with his father shortly before the incident.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, the victim’s body was still inside the well, emergency response team and men of Orile police later arrived the scene to rescue him.

Details shortly…