Teenage boy charged with assaulting colleague with knife

A teenage boy, Akanbi Folasayo, on Thursday appeared before an Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State charged with attacking his colleague with knife.

The accused, 18, whose address is unknown, is standing trial on a two-count charge of felony and assault.

Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, the prosecutor, said the accused on Aug. 29 at 8.00 a.m. at Igbodigo area in Okitipupa had a misunderstanding with his colleague, Kazeem Olusegun.

He said in the heat of the argument, the accused beat Olusegun and brought out a knife to cut him.

“There were deep cuts on his body, leaving the complainant in pains; the accused also beat Olusegun.”

The offences contravened Sections 351 and 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

While ruling on the bail application of the accused, Magistrate Banji Ayeomoni, granted the teenager bail in the sum of N20, 000 with a surety in like sum.

Ayeomoni said the surety must produce a year tax clearance as part of the bail conditions.

Further hearing has been fixed for September 16. (NAN)