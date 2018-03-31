The Sun News
Home / Editorial / Ted Mukoro (1929-2018)

Ted Mukoro (1929-2018)

— 31st March 2018

Nigeria has lost a veteran actor, film producer, advertising guru and renowned broadcaster in the death of Theodore Austin Mukoro. Popularly known as Uncle Ted, the deceased passed on in the morning of March 7 at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos. Aged 89, Mukoro was the pioneer headmaster in the now rested television sitcom series, Village Headmaster, on Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), which later became the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Ted started his broadcasting career at the Western Nigeria Broadcasting Service (WNBS) and Western Nigerian Television (WNTV), Ibadan, as one of the pioneers of radio drama. With the play entitled Broke Time Bar written by Wole Soyinka. He featured in this drama alongside Segun Olusola, Segun Sofowote, Rosemary Anieze Adams, Elsie Nkunne later Olusola. Due to his desire to become a Catholic Priest, Ted attended St. Theresa’s Minor Seminary, Oke Are, Ibadan.
Ted also studied Homilectics Classicism in Major Seminary. This is the only formal education that the late thespian had. He later enrolled in Woseyhall correspondence school in Oxford, England.
On the portraiture of the village headmaster, Ted said that “the headmaster was to be an enlightened man, chief adviser to the local King/Oba in the early Nigerian village. He was not only a headmaster during the week but a preacher on Sunday, and the interpreter of the law.” He also said that the Village Headmaster was like paying homage to the school master who taught all the new civil servants that took over from the colonial rulers.”
Apart from acting and broadcasting, Ted worked in the creative department of Lintas Advertising in Ikoyi, Lagos where he built many brands. He made a name as one of the earliest advertising practitioners in Nigeria. In fact, he was the creative director of the agency. Some of his classic commercials which are unforgettable include “Weke weke weke for Vono,” “Black thing good Oooo” for Guinness, “Shine shine Bobo” for Star. Other brands he nurtured include Bournvita, Harp, Omo, Lux, Schweppes, Legend and Tomapep.
The deceased also took his acting career to Nollywood and acted in the home video film entitled Mortal Inheritance, which also featured Omotola Ekeinde and another movie directed by Andy Amanechi. Mukoro was a Fellow of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) and a founding member of Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria. Ted’s death has elicited tributes by some Nigerians.
In his tribute, President Muhammadu Buhari, described the deceased as “the renowned thespian, advertiser and voice talent who spent all his life promoting effective communication, good entertainment and healthy relations.” The President also commended Mukoro for his “contribution to the development of theatre in Nigeria and sustaining his interest in acting even in old age by participating in Nollywood movies.”
The President said that “the advertising industry in Nigeria benefitted from the copy writing skills and structuring of attractive narratives.” Other Nigerians have lauded the sterling qualities of the late advertising guru and wordsmith.
We join other Nigerians, his friends and fans to mourn the departed star actor, writer and music composer. Ted will be remembered for his numerous contributions to broadcasting, advertising and acting. Despite his limited education, he was able to be the best in his chosen careers. He was a great achiever and a role model whose life and dedication to creative endeavours had influenced a lot of people in the country.
We urge the young ones and all those aspiring to work in the creative industry to emulate his shining example. Let government immortalise him for his numerous contributions to the development of the creative industry and national development.
We commiserate with his family, the Nollywood community, his fans, the Delta State Government and Nigeria for the irreparable loss. May God grant his soul eternal repose.

