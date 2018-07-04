Tech trends with potential danger in future

Chinenye Anuforo

Various studies have shown that some technology trends may shift over time. What was accept- able decades ago can seem decidedly less so when viewed through modern eyes. This does not just apply to social attitudes, it also applies to technologies. Below are eight technologies with the potential to trigger regret years to come:

Vaping

An electronic cigarette or e-cigarette is a handheld electronic device that simulates the feeling of tobacco smoking. It works by heating a liquid to generate an aerosol, commonly called a “vapour”, that the user inhales. Using e-cigarettes is commonly referred to as vaping. The liquid in the e-cigarette, called e-liquid, or e-juice, is usually made of nicotine, propylene glycol, glycerine, and flavourings. Not all e-liquids contain nicotine.

Is vaping going to turn out to be more dangerous than we currently think? While some research has reported that they are considerably safer than tobacco cigarettes, the fact remains that e-cigarettes are still new enough that we don’t conclusively know how they will affect our health in the long term.

One alarming study from researchers at the University of Connecticut claims that vaping using a device filled with nicotine-based liquid may cause just as much DNA damage as smoking regular cigarettes.

Another study, led by researchers the University of Rochester Medical Center, suggests that some of the chemicals and liquids used to add flavoring may be a health risk.

Overuse of screens

This is one of those areas where there simply haven’t yet been enough longitudinal studies to figure out the effects. Here in 2018, a growing number of people are worried about smartphone addiction, particularly among younger people.

Concerns include the fact that digital media use is decreasing the time we spend socialising with people face-to-face; that it