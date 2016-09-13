The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
13th September 2016 - Tech: Onu: Agriculture must be science, technology-driven
13th September 2016 - Dealing with A FACE-OFF
13th September 2016 - How 2016 Mike Okonkwo Annual Essay competition turned an all-female students affair
13th September 2016 - UNICAL boils over suspension of bursar, SUG President
13th September 2016 - Re: the education report on Prof Uche Modum of UNN
13th September 2016 - Community of priests, nuns
13th September 2016 - Peace returns to troubled Ebonyi, Benue communities
13th September 2016 - We can’t run away from restructuring –Pa Adeniran
13th September 2016 - Edo Guber Watch: APGA canvasses further shift of poll
13th September 2016 - 2017 budget’ll focus on agro-industries –Ogbeh
Home / Columns / Tech: Onu: Agriculture must be science, technology-driven
Inside the MDAs

Tech: Onu: Agriculture must be science, technology-driven

— 13th September 2016

From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has said that only science and technology-based agricultural practise would add value to the nation’s economic development.
The minister emphasised that President Muhammadu Buhari fully appreciates the fact that sustainable development through modern agricultural methods was the current trend globally, hence the administration’s commitment to diversifying the economy through science and technology.
Onu stated this when he played host to a delegation of the reigning Queen of Aso Nigeria (Tourism), Miss Linda Ifesinachi, who briefed him on her upcoming pet project, an agriculture and empowerment summit aimed at developing agriculture through science and technology.
According to the minister, science and technology would be deployed to improve food security, provide high-yield, disease-resistant seedlings, pest control and mechanisation.
“If we don’t mechanise the process of faming, we can never get young people to farm because I cannot see any young person who will go and use the machete that our great-grandfathers used,” he said.
The beauty queen, in her remarks, explained that the summit was targeted at women and the vulnerable and she needs the support and collaboration of the ministry of science and technology.

pulse-ogbonnaya-onu-minister-science-and-technology-300x160.jpg

AGRIC: Cross River seeks FG’s help to tackle cocoa pest

From Magnus Eze, Abuja

The Cross River State government has appealed to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to assist it in tackling a destructive pest called leaf miners that recently attacked cocoa farms in the state.
Though the attack, the first of its kind in the state, has been contained, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Prof. Egrinya Eneji, told Daily Sun in Abuja that the magnitude of devastation of cocoa plantations was too much for the state to bear.
Eneji, who disclosed that he quickly alerted the ministry when the incident occurred, said efforts were underway to select crop species that are resistant to army worm, adding that the state also solicited the ministry’s help in containing the pest ravaging maize farms.
The commissioner said that cocoa from the state has been rated the best in the country for years because the state government, in collaboration with the Nigerian Investment Promotion Counci, has, over the years, organised training for farmers in the use of chemicals every November.
On the recent ban of Nigerian agro exports by the European Union, he warned against indiscriminate use of pesticides in farming, especially cocoa, as they often remain as residues in the beans and affect their quality in the international market.

Audu Ogbeh use

Works: Fashola advocates movement of cargo by rail

Minster of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola has called for the movement of cargo across the country by rail in order to save the nation’s roads.
Fielding questions from newsmen after the inspection of the rehabilitation of access road to Apapa/Tin Can Island Port project, which included the construction of a new bridge running parallel to the existing one from Liverpool Roundabout across Port Novo Creek, Fashola expressed dismay at the rate the roads and bridges are collapsing as a result of stress of cargoes on them by the tankers and trailers. He warned that unless the trend was reversed, the transportation business would be adversely affected.
The minister said there was need for all the stakeholders, including government and all those in the transportation business, especially those in the trailer and tanker business moving cargo across the country, to agree on reverting to the rail transportation as means of moving heavy cargo in order to save the roads.
“In the past, I told all the tanker drivers that if they could move from rail transport to tanker and container transport on roads and we have seen the damage we have done, there is no reason we cannot move back,” the minister said.
He  added that although it may take time, but there must be a common agreement to move off the roads “because if the roads fail, the transport business dies.”
Fashola suggested that instead of building and reconstructing the rail-lines, the same containers and tankers could be configured to run on tracks, adding that the present administration was now moving cattle by rail from the North to Lagos and that, according to him, this is how it should go to save the roads.
Saying that rehabilitation project was an emergency intervention, the minister added: “This is why Ijora-Apapa Bridge failed because it was just over burdened with cargo for a very long time and after sometime it could not hold it anymore.”
Earlier, while conducting the minister round the project, the Acting Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Engr. (Mrs) Osareme Osakue, said the contract, whose scope of work included the construction of an ultra-modern truck terminal with offices and police posts, construction of new carriageway between Liverpool Bridge and Tin Can Second Gate, among other facilities, was first awarded on November 18, 2009 but had not been completed due to lack of budgetary provision to pay for executed works.

fashola

EDUCATION: NAL backs new JAMB registrar to succeed

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigeria Academy of Letters (NAL) has expressed confidence in the capacity of the new Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, to transform tertiary institutions’ admission process.
The institute challenged him to maximise the opportunity provided by information and communication technology  (ICT) to sanitise the system and regain the confidence of Nigerian students seeking admissions into tertiary institutions.
NAL, which is the umbrella body of renowned academics, most of whom are professors emeritus, however, promised to support the new JAMB helmsman for him to succeed.
President of NAL, Prof. Olu Obafemi, who made the pledge when he led other NAL members to the headquarters of JAMB in Abuja, said the essence of the visit was to renew their support for Oloyede, with a view to ensuring that he excelled in his new appointment.
Obafemi described NAL, of which Oloyede is a fellow and a committed member, as an intellectual organisation whose sole mandate is to promote research and scholarship at the highest level in all branches of humanities.
The academy further described him as a extremely gifted and hardworking Nigerian who would surprise all with his outstanding performance before the end of his tenure.

Minister-of-Education-Mallam-Adamu-Adamu

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Pa Adedapo Adeniran

We can’t run away from restructuring –Pa Adeniran

— 13th September 2016

…Says North power-drunk By Jet Stanley Madu The man who won freedom for indigenous lawyers, Adedapo Adeniran, has condemned the continued detention of the leader of the Independent People Of Biafra (IPOB) and Director, Radio Biafra, Mr. Nnanna Kalu, whom he said, is fighting for a just cause. Over time, Adeniran, who also was legal…

  • FCT-Minister-commends-INEC

    Edo Guber Watch: APGA canvasses further shift of poll

    — 13th September 2016

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin Despite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s ) shift of the Edo State governorship election from September 10 to 28, there are still calls for further postponement. INEC had cited securityconcerns expressed by the police and the Department of State Security (DSS), as the reason for the shift. Yesterday, the governorship…

  • Audu-Ogbe

    2017 budget’ll focus on agro-industries –Ogbeh

    — 13th September 2016

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has said that next year’s budget would focus on the development of agro-industries across the country. The Minister disclosed that the Federal Government would lay strong emphasis on the sector because it believes that only proper harnessing of the agriculture and solid…

  • emefiele-CBN

    Has banks’ demarketing come to stay?

    — 13th September 2016

    Stories by Omodele Adigun Just eight years after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) laid it to rest, demarketing in the banking space has refused to die. Its ghost, is on the prowl again, ready to spook the nation’s financial markets. Demarketing, as defined by Wikipedia, an online dictionary, is ‘unselling’ or ‘marketing in reverse’,…

  • Mohammed Tumala

    Quality data critical for devt planning  –Dr. Tumala

    — 13th September 2016

    The Nigerian Statistical Association (NSA) has identified quality statistical data as indispensable to current efforts at achieving broad-based national development on a sustainable basis. President of the association, Dr. Mohammed Tumala, who said this at the opening ceremony of its 40th Annual Conference in Abuja, noted that though funds for data production at federal and…

  • Petrol Pumps petrol,pump,gas,gasoline,petroleum,green,red,star,fill, car,vehicle,transport,energy,fuel,refill,tank,tanker, station,garage,cone,

    Recession: Fuel demand drops at tank farms

    — 13th September 2016

    From Uche Usim, Abuja The current economic recession scalding the country has led to a remarkable drop in the demand for petroleum products at various tank farms across the country. The situation is also compounded by the scarcity of forex as many manufacturers, who depended largely on petrol or diesel to operate have closed shop…

  • Umar Garba Danbatta2

    TECHNOLOGY: As NCC moves to stop unsolicited SMS, compliance problem lingers

    — 13th September 2016

    Stories Olabisi Olaleye [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 After several years of plea for regulatory intervention by the Nigerian telecommunication subscribers on unsolicited short messaging services (SMS) and voice calls from network providers, respite has finally come from the telecom umpire, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). Network operators have always heaped the blame on Value Added Service Operators…

  • Ifeanyi-Ugwuanyi-of-Enugu1

    We’ll turn Zik’s residence to tourist site, says Ugwuanyi

    — 13th September 2016

    Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, paid a courtesy visit to Onuiyi Haven, the Nsukka residence of Nigeria’s first president, late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe with a promise to turn his official residence in Enugu into a tourist site. Ugwuanyi, who was accompanied by the former minister of Information, Chief Nnia Nwodo; Second Republic politician,…

  • police

    Biafra anniversary: Delta command deploy 4,000 policemen

    — 13th September 2016

    From Ben Dunno, Warri The Delta Police Command has deployed over 4,000 policemen to forestall today’s planned anniversary celebration of the secession struggle by both the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) across the eastern region. Investigations by Daily Sun revealed that the…

  • Lai-Mohammed1

    Niger Delta: We’re all guilty –FG

    — 13th September 2016

    •Channel your energy into agriculture, minister tells militants From Magnus Eze, Abuja and and Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Federal Government has admitted collective guilt in the deplorable state of the Niger Delta after 60 years of oil exploration which led to the unending restiveness in the region. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351