Tech & Gadgets : Why we’re partnering Computer Village – Nawoj President

— 25th October 2017

Stories by Olabisi Olaleye

President of the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Mrs Ifeyinwa Omowole has described the Lagos Computer Village as a landmark Information and Communication Technology (ICT) market that has great potentia for the technological development of the country. She said it was for this  reason that Nawoj is seeking its partnership.

Omowole, who was accompanied by National and  Lagos chapter executives noted that the partnership would bring more media relevance to the market as well as to the executives of the  Computer and Allied Dealers Association of Nigeria (Capdan).

She noted that the Capdan multi-media training hall could help in capacity building for Nawoj members.

Earlier, the Nawoj President had expressed her appreciation to be home with a market that grew under her watch.

“Nawoj is proud to be associated with Capdan. Some people came to the market as hustlers years back, but today they are now CEOs. We want to partner with you on how to use the media maximally. Nawoj is looking forward to a Silicon Valley and we all know that Nigeria has the man power that can make a Super Silicon Valley and we came to help you achieve a better brand”,she stated.

In his response, President, Mr Ahmed Ojikutu, applauded Nawoj for taking such bold steps towards partnering with the market and pledged his 100 percent support for Nawoj members.

He explained that Computer Village is not just an ordinary market but over time evolved into becoming the largest hub in Lagos and West Africa.

Ojikutu, revealed that THE Computer Village is the largest hub because dealers out of their ingenuity create wealth.

According to him, Google and Wikipedia also testify to the achievement of the market in terms of revenue generation and turn over.

He also reiterated that the largest West African IT market which now contributes hundred of millions naira into the coffers of the government via taxes has evolved over time and is striving to take it to the next level.

The president while applauding the women journalists disclosed that women journalists are more relevant than their male counterparts and as such should live up to the expected ratings. Stressing that the market was glad for the hand of fellowship extended to the leadership of Capdan and the market.

“Being the fourth estate of the realm, the Federal Government should include journalists particularly women in the executive arm of its tier to act as check and balance mechanism to get things right in the country”.

Ojikutu though concerned about citizen journalism on rampage said, “And now the strata of social media has widened the spectrum of the industry. We will need people in the profession who write well and  knows the ethics of the profession to project a better image of the nation”.

