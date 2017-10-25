The Sun News
Latest
25th October 2017 - Tech & Gadgets : NIN is a unique identifier for Nigerians – NIMC DG
25th October 2017 - Tech & Gadgets : Why we’re partnering Computer Village – Nawoj President
25th October 2017 - Iwobi in Eagles on merit –Dad
25th October 2017 - FIFA Awards: Omagbemi Best Non-European Coach
25th October 2017 - Russia’s 2018 World Cup to cost $11 billion
25th October 2017 - More trouble for Maina
25th October 2017 - The Sun launches Android mobile app
25th October 2017 - Buhari’s govt full of scandals –PDP govs
25th October 2017 - Why we are rooting for Obiano, says Ray-Okoye
25th October 2017 - Anambra guber ; Obiano should account for LG, Paris Club funds –Nwoye
Home / Business / Tech & Gadgets : NIN is a unique identifier for Nigerians – NIMC DG

Tech & Gadgets : NIN is a unique identifier for Nigerians – NIMC DG

— 25th October 2017

By Olabisi Olaleye 

The Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, said in Abuja that

the National Identification Number (NIN) is a unique identifier for all in Nigeria.

He disclosed that Nigerians and residents in the country need to regard it as a most crucial feature of their entire life.

“Nigerians should view the NIN the same way Social Security Number is regarded in the United States, the National Insurance Number in the United Kingdom, or AADHAR number in India.

“What is common in all the countries I mentioned is just the number. Therefore, you need a unique NIN from cradle to grave,” Mr Aziz emphasised in a statement issued by the Head, Corporate Communications Unit of NIMC, Mr. Loveday Ogbonna,

The NIMC boss advised Nigerians and residents to present themselves to be enrolled for the NIN to avoid the usual rush that may arise with enforcement of the mandatory use of NIN for transactions and access to services as stipulated in NIMC Act of 2007, Section 27.

The DG NIMC noted that “by law and along the entire lifecycle of individuals in Nigeria, you need to present your NIN whenever you need to be identified for services such as passport issuance, banking services, land transactions, insurance services, pension, health insurance, payment of taxes, voter’s registration, consumer credits, and all government services,” he said.

He added that there’s nothing temporary about the NIN slip issued after registration, saying, “The NIN is your identity and is considered more important than the card.”

Aziz further said that “NIMC’s current focus is on the number – NIN and not card. We are already in a digital economy driven by unique index numbers and not by physical tokens such as a card, though the law specified we should issue general multipurpose smart cards as the exercise continues.”

He also explained that the Commission is mindful of the demands of the general public for the physical card and all hands are on deck to meet this enormous demand that has huge financial implication for the nation.

The statement gave indication of the number of NINs enrolled so far to be 23.3 million up from seven million in November 2015 when Aziz took over the mantle of leadership.

Aziz appealed to Nigerians to enrol, saying “Please enrol for the NIN, encourage everyone you know to do same including children and legal residents as all other government agencies will follow soon and make their respective announcements on the mandatory use of the NIN.”

Post Views: 6
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Tech & Gadgets : NIN is a unique identifier for Nigerians – NIMC DG

— 25th October 2017

By Olabisi Olaleye  The Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, said in Abuja that the National Identification Number (NIN) is a unique identifier for all in Nigeria. He disclosed that Nigerians and residents in the country need to regard it as a most crucial feature of their entire life….

  • Tech & Gadgets : Why we’re partnering Computer Village – Nawoj President

    — 25th October 2017

    Stories by Olabisi Olaleye President of the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Mrs Ifeyinwa Omowole has described the Lagos Computer Village as a landmark Information and Communication Technology (ICT) market that has great potentia for the technological development of the country. She said it was for this  reason that Nawoj is seeking its partnership….

  • More trouble for Maina

    — 25th October 2017

    EFCC seals sacked pension task force chair’s 6 houses in Kaduna  NASS order probe, lists AGF’s sins From Romanus Ugwu, Fred Itua and Kemi Yesufu, Abuja There is no respite for the embattled former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, sealed…

  • The Sun launches Android mobile app

    — 25th October 2017

    IN a bid to advance its market reach and ICT adaptability, The Sun has launched its Android Mobile App, The Sun Nigeria. The mobile app, with the trademark crimson red background and white lettering of the brand, according to the newspaper’s management, was carefully created with distinct features, to make it stand out as The…

  • Buhari’s govt full of scandals –PDP govs

    — 25th October 2017

    National convention holds Dec 9 From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, yesterday, took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and describing it as “a government of scandals.” It also emerged, yesterday, that the party will hold its national convention on december 9, 2017. Speaking at the 76th National Executive Committee …

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share