Tech & Gadgets : How to protect yourself against identity theft this Yuletide

In a couple of weeks, Christmas would roll in and long before then, many miscreants may want to outsmart most digital natives online.

During this period, it is necessary to protect oneself online, especially as most people now rely on technology to manage their information and finances.

Every year, millions of people globally are affected by identity theft. There are different types of schemes, and thieves have different motives for different attacks. Schemes range from dumpster diving for peoples personal information through advanced hacking technology to impersonation.

There are a few simple things to do to protect one from cyberattacks.

1. Shred documents

Sometimes people go through your garbage looking for any type of personal information about you.

These types of attacks are easy to prevent with paper shredders.

More advanced models would shred paperwork in such a way that it is almost impossible for someone to put it back together.

2. Choose strong passwords

Always ensure that special characters and random numbers are used as passwords. Change passwords every six months and be alert always.

Don’t make all passwords the same and don’t write them down. And avoid using personal information in your passwords such as your name or address, because they are easier to figure out.

3. Never give out your bank verification number (BVN) online

Unless you’re dealing with a secure bank server, you should totally avoid revealing your BVN online.

Thieves can use this information for all sorts of financial and identity crimes.

4. Protect your PIN at the ATM

Always cover the PIN pad when entering your debit card PIN.

If both your card and PIN get stolen, your bank account is at risk.

Anytime you lose your debit or credit card, have it cancelled immediately.

5. Lock your devices

Leaving your devices unlocked will make you a target for identity theft.

We all carry personal information on our phones and computers and it is important to keep them locked in case one of those devices gets stolen.

6. Monitor your accounts

Check your accounts frequently to make sure there are no unusual charges.

If you notice a charge that wasn’t made by you, contact your bank immediately.

7. Keep your wifi password protected

If you use an unlocked wifi signal in your home, you should consider locking and encrypting it.

Clever thieves can use your wifi connection to check your web history and personal details, so it’s very important to always keep it password protected.

For extra security, change your wifi password often and be careful who you share it with.

Over 6.2m Nigerians now on Truecaller

By Olabisi Olaleye

Mobile number app identifier, Truecaller disclosed in Lagos recently that over 6.2 million Nigerians use the applications to identify who calls them at every point in time.

According to Truecaller, Nigeria’s user base has grown by over 80 percent this year, with the app also helping Nigerian users block more than 13 million calls, and 25 million spam SMS on a monthly basis.

“In a recent study conducted by Truecaller, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt rank among the top 20 countries in the world being plagued by unwanted spam calls,” the outfit said.

The Truecaller team that came to Nigeria on the verge of expanding its business noted that Nigeria was the world’s third largest market, which was why it would be setting up headquarters in the region. It also launched its developer program with Truecaller Software Developer Kit (SDK), its mobile identity product for digital start-ups and app developers.

Speaking at the CcHub in Lagos, director and head of worldwide developer relations at Truecaller, Priyam Bose, said that the app has over 50 million users in Africa, 250 million users globally, half a billion spam calls on a monthly basis in the region, with more than 50 per cent of all messages are being filtered as spam.

Truecaller SDK enables third party app developers, digital businesses and start-ups to verify end users quickly by utilising their Truecaller profile with a one-touch, password-free experience. The Truecaller SDK is available on Android, iOS and web platforms and can be used by any app or a website to instantly onboard, autofill user information, or verify the user’s phone number-based identity through the users’ consent.

“We see Nigeria as one of the most promising eco-systems in Africa, that’s why we have decided to kick-off our tour in the market. After engaging with some of the top tech start-ups and digital businesses in the country, we are even more convinced that Truecaller SDK, mobile identity solution would help solve many of their challenges when onboarding and verifying new users,” Bose said.

Another staff of Truecaller, Ted Nelson, stated that “it is about growing with the market and ensuring that we are stronger. This is one of the reasons that we are here, to help start-ups and replicate what obtains in India. We want to develop Africa, especially Nigeria, to have access to the tools that we have. When it comes to making communications safe. For us, it is important because we want to be everywhere”.