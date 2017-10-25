Tech & Gadgets : FG, coys tasked on making data-driven decisions

The Sun News
By Olabisi Olaleye and Perpetua Egesimba                         [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040

Nigeria’s  three tiers of government and corporate organizations have been advised to make data-driven decisions in order to detect fraudulent, fictitious records and prevent them from being processed.

Stakeholders who made the call argued that data driven decisions would help accurate data gathering and management in Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch of Bioregistra, an identity management solutions scheme, the Managing Director of Seamfix, Mr. Chimezie Emewulu, Seamfix has registered over 120 million Nigerians on its platform but discovered that data gathering needed for accurate needs assessment was a major challenge in Nigeria,hence, the conceptualisation of Bioregistra to tackle the challenges.

He explained that Bioregistra is a platform developed for individuals, organisations and government, to assist them capture, store and have access to the data at any time as they may desire.

“Our major challenge in Nigeria is gathering needed data for accurate needs and assessment. With Bioregistra, this challenge is history. The platform can be used to capture all forms of data, animate or inanimate.

“We want the government and companies to start making data-driven decisions and this cannot happen if data is still locked in files and paper archives.

“Traditionally in Nigeria, we fill paper-based forms in loads of situations when we are applying for different things from our letter of identification at the local government areas to affidavits at courts to even marriage registry. Bioregistra eliminates this stress because it enables capture of data into a central database with real time analysis. It is better, more efficient and cost effective when decisions are made based on data which is quickly available”, he stated.

He reiterated that the platform allows a fully automated process that guarantees seamless execution of all KYC business processes, thus enabling faster customer on-boarding and increasing customer satisfaction.

Explaining the platform further, the Executive Director of Seamfix, Chibuzor Onwurah, said Bioregistra reflects the spirit of today’s business environment which is anchored data.

According to him, in today’s business climate, insightful data is king and informed decisions are made based on data.

He further explained that Bioregistra is designed to deliver this insightful data in the  hands of discerning individuals, corporate organisations and governments in real time, stressing that the unique  features of Bioregistra is a demonstration of the customer –centric approach adopted by the company to ensure that users derive maximum value from the platform.

Onwurah noted that the platform comes with several benefits which enhance operational excellence which include prevention of fraudulent captured data, as the intelligent quarantine engine is designed to detect fraudulent and fictitious records and prevent them from being processed.

“In terms of security, the captured data is hosted on a world class, secure, reliable and trusted cloud service so you have no reason to worry about information safety. The platform also provides data validation and all-time accessibility from any part of the world.”

He said with Bioregistra, financial institutions can ease field account opening, card issuance, verification of bank details and mobile customer care just as security service providers can capture details of their clients, staff and operatives. Stating further that it can help to verify and identify the operatives in the field no matter where they are.

