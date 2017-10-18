Tech & Gadgets : 9mobile to empower SMEs at Lagos market access forum

Nigeria’s customer-friendly telecommunications company, 9mobile, in further demonstration of its commitment to the growth of small businesses in the country is once again primed to empower Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) in and around Lagos at its quarterly business networking and empowerment platform, Market Access scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 19.

Market Access organised in partnership with the Enterprise Development Centre of the Pan Atlantic University, is a platform for SME owners to interact with large corporations with the objective of sharing knowledge and strategies that can enable the growth of start-ups and small businesses.

The Lagos edition will hold at Zone Conference Centre, Plot 9, Gbagada Industrial Scheme, beside UPS, Gbagada Expressway, Lagos. The theme of the Lagos Market Access forum is, ‘Access to Sustainable Market for SMEs: Challenges & Opportunities.’

Speaking about the forum, the Director, Enterprise Market Segment, 9mobile, Plato Syrimis, said 9mobile Market Access empowers potential entrepreneurs by facilitating opportunities for them to network and share knowledge/ideas as this is an important driver towards achieving their individual goals.