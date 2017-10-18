The Sun News
Latest
18th October 2017 - Tech & Gadgets : 9mobile to empower SMEs at Lagos market access forum
18th October 2017 - Anambra guber : Aggrieved PDP stakeholders suspends Nwosu, others
18th October 2017 - Paris Club refund: Governors demand release of 50% balance by November
18th October 2017 - Iheanacho’s coach fired
18th October 2017 - Wike, Real Madrid finalise plans to establish Academy
18th October 2017 - NFF holds annual general assembly in Jos
18th October 2017 - Nigerians are fed up with APC -Adeniran
18th October 2017 - Achieving a cleaner environment
18th October 2017 - The opinion poll on Anambra election
18th October 2017 - The science of scam in Nigeria
Home / Business / Tech & Gadgets : 9mobile to empower SMEs at Lagos market access forum

Tech & Gadgets : 9mobile to empower SMEs at Lagos market access forum

— 18th October 2017

Nigeria’s customer-friendly telecommunications company, 9mobile, in further demonstration of its commitment to the growth of small businesses in the country is once again primed to empower Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) in and around Lagos at its quarterly business networking and empowerment platform, Market Access scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 19.

Market Access organised in partnership with the Enterprise Development Centre of the Pan Atlantic University, is a platform for SME owners to interact with large corporations with the objective of sharing knowledge and strategies that can enable the growth of start-ups and small businesses.

The Lagos edition will hold at Zone Conference Centre, Plot 9, Gbagada Industrial Scheme, beside UPS, Gbagada Expressway, Lagos. The theme of the Lagos Market Access forum is, ‘Access to Sustainable Market for SMEs: Challenges & Opportunities.’

Speaking about the forum, the Director, Enterprise Market Segment, 9mobile, Plato Syrimis, said 9mobile Market Access empowers potential entrepreneurs by facilitating opportunities for them to network and share knowledge/ideas as this is an important driver towards achieving their individual goals.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Tech & Gadgets : 9mobile to empower SMEs at Lagos market access forum

— 18th October 2017

Nigeria’s customer-friendly telecommunications company, 9mobile, in further demonstration of its commitment to the growth of small businesses in the country is once again primed to empower Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) in and around Lagos at its quarterly business networking and empowerment platform, Market Access scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 19. Market…

  • Anambra guber : Aggrieved PDP stakeholders suspends Nwosu, others

    — 18th October 2017

    They’re jokers –Adeyeye From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi A  group called the Authentic Anambra State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee, made up of 27 Council Committee Chairmen, has reportedly sacked the state Committee Chairman, Professor Alphonsus  Nwosu  and the secretary, Josephine Anenih. In a statement issued by 10 of the committee members including a former Majority…

  • Paris Club refund: Governors demand release of 50% balance by November

    — 18th October 2017

    Buhari expresses worry over unpaid salaries   From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The governors of the 36 states of the federation have demanded the release of the outstanding Paris Club refund by November to enable them include it in their 2018 budget appropriation. The governors who met with President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, in his office at…

  • Nigerians are fed up with APC -Adeniran

    — 18th October 2017

    By Femi Adeoti Former education minister, Professor Tunde Adeniran in this interview said that the ineptitude of the APC-led administration has made the task of PDP’s return in 2019, very easy. This is just as he explains why he wants to lead the PDP. Why are you running? The party was formed from the aggregation…

  • IPOB: Court orders Abaribe to produce Kanu in court or face jail

    — 18th October 2017

    From Godwin Tsa, Abuja A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered Senator Eyninnaya Abaribe and two others standing as sureties for the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to produce him in court or forfeit their N100 million bail bonds/face jail terms. Kanu’s whereabouts is yet to be…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share