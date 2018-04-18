The Sun News
Lagos

Tech Fest holds in Lagos May 15

— 18th April 2018

… Diamond Bank partners MTN, Microsoft, others to boost tech space

Chinenye Anuforo

Nigeria’s technology space is set to witness a game-changing experiential platform with the unveiling of Tech Fest by Diamond Bank Plc in partnership with MTN, Visa, Microsoft, NIBSS, Deloitte and Touche, Interswitch and Beat FM.

Scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, May 15 – 16, 2018, at the Landmark Event Centre, Oniru, Lagos, Tech Fest will feature the best talent in the Nigerian technology space, one of the country’s fastest growing sectors. Promoters of the event have said that it is meant to showcase technological solutions for business, connect technology providers with new markets, provide access to market opportunities for tech start-ups, among others.

At the official unveiling of the event, Diamond Bank’s CEO, Uzoma Dozie, said, “Tech Fest, for me, is a platform that we can share with our customers to help them get the best of technology and to partner together to run better businesses. If there is one thing we have learned at Diamond, it is that you can’t do everything on your own and you need to collaborate, if you are going to win and be the best at what you do.”

Also at the event, Emezino Afiegbe, country director, VISA, expressed his company’s excitement at being part of Tech Fest. In his words, “We are happy to collaborate with reputable firms like Diamond, MTN and others to make Tech Fest a success. We are here to provide support to retail customers and consumers to make payment seamlessly, securely and as quick as possible. We believe that if they can make payment quickly and safely, we are sure that GDP will grow in not just the country but also prosperity in the region. It all starts here and we are happy to be part of this journey as we go into the future.”

Telecoms giant, MTN, through its general manager, enterprise business unit, Barbara Anozia, told newsmen at the event the company’s vision was to offer customers a whole new digital world to make their lives brighter, using technology to help them grow, and this informed their decision to partner with Tech Fest.

Commenting on what to expect from Deloitte and Touche at Tech Fest, the company’s West Africa consulting leader, Yemi Saka, said, “We at Deloitte and Touche understand that business advisory is a key aspect of the entire value chain of any entrepreneurial venture. So, we are bringing to the table a global perspective, innovation and exponential technologies that we are working on as we seek to engage with a wider ecosystem.”

Tomi Ogunlesi, corporate brand manager, Interswitch, expressed appreciation as one of the partners of Tech Fest.

He said, “I call it TechFest 2018 because we believe the conversation will be sustained. For us at Interswitch, it is about curiosity, collaboration and co-creation. We are happy to work with Diamond Bank and other partners to make this happen.”

With other partners like Microsoft, Beat FM and NIBSS, the organisers have affirmed that Tech Fest will provide opportunities for SMEs and young techpreneurs to network and meet sponsors, financiers and partners that will help them grow their business.

Tech Fest is open to all who want to connect, collaborate and co-create new ideas that solve real problems for Nigeria.

Lagos

