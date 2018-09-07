– The Sun News
Latest
7th September 2018 - Tears as Olujazz brings down the house
7th September 2018 - POEM: What do these gods want from?
7th September 2018 - FCT inaugurates gender-based violence response secretariat
7th September 2018 - Poor quality diet remains risk factor for ill health – Expert
7th September 2018 - Festival of Nations: Nigerian lady unites the world in Dublin
7th September 2018 - Knowing God makes us stronger as mothers – Kwara Gov’s wife
7th September 2018 - DPR to prosecute erring filling stations, LPG retailers in Ogun
7th September 2018 - UN says journalists still face difficulties in Somalia in spite of progress
7th September 2018 - Ugbade attributes Golden Eaglets’ victory to teamwork
7th September 2018 - 90 percent chance Girona against Barcelona in U.S. says Sebas
Home / Literary Review / Tears as Olujazz brings down the house
OLUJAZZ

Tears as Olujazz brings down the house

— 7th September 2018

Billed to perform alongside Olujazz were master acts like Wole Oni, Tim Godfrey, Lawrence and the Covenant, Onos Ariki, IBK.

Henry Akubuiro

It was a dream debut concert for the American-trained Nigerian saxophonist, OluJazz, at the Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Lagos, recently. Living up to his billing as Olujazz D’Talkative, the saxophonist talked thirteen to a dozen with the sax, leaving the audience longing for more jazzy tunes.

READ ALSO: MUSON Centre comes alive with No More Lies

At intervals, the enraptured audience stood up to clap, danced, and let tears of joy stream down their faces, yet there were some among the audience who, unconsciously, went into meditation as gospel songs wafted out from the sax. It was a memorable night.

By 7 p.m., the hall was filled to the brim for the Olujazz Live in Concert. Billed to perform alongside Olujazz were master acts like Wole Oni, Tim Godfrey, Lawrence and the Covenant, Onos Ariki, IBK. Billed to perform also were the Nigerian, US-based Jazz rhetoric Agboola Shadare; Lara George, Evelyn J, Tim Godfrey; Isaac Gerald, the Luther Vandross of Nigeria; and Ranti, an opera singer.

Chants of “Olu” rent the air as he took to the stage. There was a traditional Yoruba atmosphere as the talking drums cleaved the air. Dressed in white blazers, the artiste looked dapper, and the first song jazzed up the audience, who sang along.

READ ALSO: Ogun and significance of drums festival

The second performance by Olujazz was more passionate. It brought memories of Sunday Service as a praise songs floated in the air to a danceable rhythm and sax. “You Are a Great God”, “Jehovah Has the Final Say”, “Ebube Dike”, and “You are the Most High God” were the songs performed with a jazzy touch.

He also performed another Igbo worship song “Iyiri Ihe Asi na Ibu”. Afterwards, he switched to western worship song, “We Give You All the Glory”. The artist struck a bond with the crowd as he dished out one hit tune after another. Lara revved up the evening with more melodious tunes, including “Alagbara Almighty”.

When OluJazz began the second round of songs, he appeared in casual black ensemble. Lifting the sax, he got everybody nostalgic and dancing to the highlife classic “Jeromi” by Sir Victor Uwaifo.

Then, Isaac Gerald upped the ante in a duet with Olujazz. You would think it was an American jazzy combo with the medley of western beats. It was a sight to behold as he compelled Olujazz to the stand to mimic his voice. The show also featured opera songs by Ranti, among other conventional acts.

Speaking on his fascination with the music genre, Olujazz said, “I want to play music, especially Jazz, for the rest of my life, because without music I’m nobody. Music is in me. Anywhere I go, I’m known as a musician. I’m one of the few people in the world that can actually speak four phonics; not everybody can say it.

“They can actually play it, but cannot say the physical notes. I’m a rare bred in Jazz music. Music is my God-given talents. A lot of people are learning it in Fabulous School of Music, Beverly Bolton in Yorkshire. The Europeans cannot say the notes the way I do. They wouldn’t be perfect in it. But God gave it to me without paying a dime.”

He has performed at the Santiago Jazz Festival, Chile and California, which happens every year. “I’ve also travelled far and wide. I’ve travelled on musical tour to countries like France, Germany, Ethiopia, Asia, America, Canada, Brazil, and Puerto Rico for Jazz music performances,” he said.

READ ALSO: Why we’re honouring Hugh Masekela at Lagos International Jazz Festival -Sadare

His romance with jazz started early in life. “I started playing trumpet from the 1990s,” he admitted. Today, he plays trumpets, drums, clarinet, flutes, and saxophone. He admitted, “I had already understood from childhood that I was going to be a saxophonist.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FCT inaugurates gender-based violence response secretariat

— 7th September 2018

NAN The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has inaugurated its Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Response Team (SGBVRT) secretariat. Mrs Agnes Utah-Hart, Director, FCT Gender Department and Coordinator of SGBVRT, who spoke, said that the centre would provide succour to victims of sexual abuse in Abuja and its environs. “The focus is to establish a centre where…

  • Omolewa Ahmed

    Knowing God makes us stronger as mothers – Kwara Gov’s wife

    — 7th September 2018

    NAN Deaconess Omolewa Ahmed, Wife of the Kwara State Governor has urged Christian women to imbibe the act of knowing God for them to become stronger physically and spiritually. Omolewa Ahmed made the appeal in a keynote address at the 26th Annual Convention of the Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN) in…

  • dpr

    DPR to prosecute erring filling stations, LPG retailers in Ogun

    — 7th September 2018

    NAN The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says it will soon start to prosecute defaulting petrol stations and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) retailers in Ogun. The DPR said this had become necessary as some filling stations it sanctioned for committing one offence or the other had refused to comply with its rules. The Operations’ Controller…

  • JONES ABIRI

    Jones Abiri: Court delivers judgment in N200m suit against SSS

    — 7th September 2018

    Agbadua informed the court through a counter affidavits that Abiri was hiding under the Journalism profession to carry out criminal activities. Godwin Tsa, Abuja Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court will on September 13, 2018 deliver judgment in the N200m fundamental enforcement rights suit instituted by the recently released…

  • unilorin

    UNILORIN tasks NUJ on practical aspect of journalism

    — 7th September 2018

    NAN Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, the Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin (Unilorin), has called on the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to train Mass Communication students on the practical aspect of journalism. Abdulkareem made this call when the State Working Committee of the NUJ, Kwara council, led by the Chairman, Mallam Umar Abdulwahab, visited him on…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share