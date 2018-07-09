Tears of joy in Enugu community

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

In some communities in Enugu State, schoolchildren and pupils in public schools acquire knowledge through the ‘hard way’ owing to neglect by previous administrations in the state.

Though the incumbent administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has made strenuous efforts to address the rot, it will take a declaration of emergency in collaboration with the private sector and philanthropists to make such public schools rise completely from their parlous state.

The reporter’s recent visit to Umuopu community, Enugu-Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state, revealed an ugly situation brought about by the lackluster performance of education supervisors and the negative effect of working and studying in an environment lacking in modern facilities.

Accompanied by an information manager, it was 8:55am that Tuesday morning when the reporter drove into the premises of Community Primary School, Ugwueze, Umuopu. Ordinarily, at 9am, the morning assembly should have been over, and the teachers almost through with the first class of the day. But here, no single teacher had come to school by then.

Schoolchildren, at least 30, were at the assembly ground. On sighting the reporter’s car, the very little ones among them took to their heels in fear while the older ones retreated in measured steps.

It was when the reporter alighted from the vehicle and spoke to them in their native dialect that they regained confidence and came back to continue their morning assembly ritual.