Tears for cash: How child-hawkers swindle Abuja residents

These child-hawkers do not operate in isolation. They have agents who monitor their activities in case they are picked up by the police or harassed by touts. Okwe Obi Children are seen as innocent folks who should be pampered, nurtured for a promising future. In fact, children are perceived ignorant believing that they do not know how to plot evil, talkless of executing it. The voice of a crying child evokes sympathy and compassion. As it is, people seldom think twice when assisting a distressed child. But this belief is steadily going out of extinction in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) given the tricks now being churned out on a daily basis by some children who use tears to fleece people of their money. These children hawk groundnuts and fruits on the streets of Abuja.

They feign to have either lost some money or give impression that someone have taken the money they made from their sales. They would cry inconsolably until money was given to them by unsuspecting Good Samaritans. These child-hawkers do not operate in isolation. They have agents who monitor their activities in case they are picked up by the police or harassed by touts.

Femi Idowu, a commercial driver narrated his encounter: “The trend did not start today. In fact, it has been in existence for more than 10 years or even more. I met a child who was crying and when I approached him to find out what the problem was and because it was getting late, he complained how he misplaced N1,100, which was the day’s sales of boiled groundnuts. Out of pity, I gave him the money and warned him to be careful next time.”

That was not all he narrated another incident when he dropped commuters at Banex Junction: “On my way back to Area, close to Berger junction, I saw another boy of about 11 years old crying. I felt pity for him, pulled over to inquire, what was wrong lo and behold it was a similar story. “The difference is the amount. He told me it was N850. And since it was getting late, I gave him the money and offered to take him home but he refused. So I had to watch him cross the road towards Wuse Market and I left.” When he stopped giving them was when his friend told him almost the same encounter he had and concluded that the children were not genuine.