The security forces in Togo fired tear gas in the early hours of this morning to disperse hundreds of anti-government protesters taking part in a late-night sit in in the capital, Lomé.



Police moved in following 48-hours of mass country-wide demonstrations demanding an end to 50 years in power of the Gnassingbe family.

There’s been no word on casualties.

The protests went ahead despite a pledge by President Faure Gnassingbe to reintroduce a two-term limit for Togo’s heads of state.

The authorities have ordered widespread internet cuts over the past two days hours in an attempt to curb the demonstrations.