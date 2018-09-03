– The Sun News
TEAM NIGERIA

Team Nigeria soars at World Para-Table Tennis Championships

— 3rd September 2018

NAN

Team Nigeria to the just concluded World Para-Table Tennis Championships has two silver and one bronze, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Tajudeen Agunbiade won silver in the men’s singles class 9, Faith Obazuaye won silver in the women’s team class 10, while Agunbiade and Olufemi Alabi won bronze in the men’s team class 10.

NAN reports that the competition, which served off Aug. 27 and ended Sept. 3, featured four athletes for team Nigeria.

The lone female athlete is Faith Obazuaye while her male counterparts were Nasiru Bello, Tajudeen Agunbiade and Olufemi Alabi.

Coach Sunday Odebode, told NAN on telephone from China that he was impressed by their performance.

However, Odebode said that the athletes aren’t perfect yet as there was still room for improvement.

“They played absolutely well during the competition and most of their opponents are actually higher ranked than them.

“Playing against higher ranked players brought out the best in them and also boosted their confidence level.

“In the course of the competition I observed some of their lapses and we would go and work on them.

“Between now and their next competition we would work on them and ensure that their performance improves,” the coach said.

