Team Nigeria departs for Youth Games in Algiers

Fifty three athletes and officials in 5 sports left the country Monday night aboard Turkish and Emirates Airlines for the 2018 African Youth Games which starts in Algiers midweek.

The athletes are Taekwondoists, Weightlifters, Table Tennis players, Swimmers and Badminton players.

The 1st batch of 71 athletes and officials in Judo, Rowing, Volleyball, Football and Gymnastics left on Sunday July 15.

109 athletes and officials from Boxing, Shooting, Tennis, Beach volleyball, Basketball, Canoeing, Hockey and Athletics will depart on Tuesday July 17 while last batch of 30 cyclists and Handball players including their officials will leave on Wednesday July 18.

Team Nigeria is made up of 280 athletes and 136 officials including coaches and officials of 24 sports, secretaries, medical and anti- doping personnel, referees and umpires, physiotherapists, chaperones and psychologists.

The 3rd African Youth Games start on Wednesday July 18-28, 2018 in Algiers.