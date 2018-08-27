– The Sun News
Latest
27th August 2018 - Team Lagos flag off camping for National Youth Games
27th August 2018 - Why 2018 FOCAC Summit is important to Nigeria – Chinese govt.
27th August 2018 - Messi ‘lures’ Alonso to Barca
27th August 2018 - Maiduguri airport mutinous soldiers face Court Martial
27th August 2018 - Karius joins Besiktas on loan
27th August 2018 - When campaigning is not campaign
27th August 2018 - Buhari salutes David-West at 82
27th August 2018 - Biafra women detention wound too deep
27th August 2018 - Why Nigerian banks can’t fund $7bn NLNG Train 7 project
27th August 2018 - In search of political mentors (6): One non-politician who truly qualifies
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Team Lagos flag off camping for National Youth Games
National Youth Games

Team Lagos flag off camping for National Youth Games

— 27th August 2018

Athletes of Lagos State have begun camping ahead of their participation at the 4th National Youth Games, which holds next month in Ilorin, Kwara State.

No fewer than 200 Team Lagos athletes from 25 sports will begin Open Camp from Monday August 27 to Friday August 31, after which they go into a Closed Camp from Sunday, September 2 to Thursday, September 6, 2018.

The athletes will be camped at the Teslim Balogun Stadium Hostel in Surulere and Myong Barracks Igbobi, Lagos.

READ ALSO Karius joins Besiktas on loan

Executive Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr Kweku Adedayo Tandoh said all hands will be on deck to ensure that the athletes have good preparation during the camping period, adding that the best of them will be selected to represent the Centre of Excellence at the Youth Games.

The Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode has given all necessary support to Team Lagos through the Lagos State Sports Commission.

The 2018 edition of National Youth Games holds from 7-17 September in Ilorin, Kwara State.

It could be recalled that Lagos qualified in five team sports events at the recently held South West Zonal Elimination Championships in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Team Lagos picked tickets in Handball (boys and girls), Basketball (girls), Football (boys) and Beach Volleyball (girls).

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CHINESE

Why 2018 FOCAC Summit is important to Nigeria – Chinese govt.

— 27th August 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Government of the People’s Republic of China has outlined reasons why the forthcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), holding in Beijing, China, from September 3rd to 4th, is important to Nigeria. Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Zhou Pingjian, disclosed the benefits Nigeria stood to gain in an interview with Daily Sun,…

  • MAIDUGURI AIRPORT

    Maiduguri airport mutinous soldiers face Court Martial

    — 27th August 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army said it would set up a General Court Martial (GCM) to try soldiers of  Special Forces who embarked on a protest at the Maiduguri airport two weeks ago. This is just as the Army has warned that it would not tolerate any act of indiscipline from its officers and…

  • DAVID WEST

    Buhari salutes David-West at 82

    — 27th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated a former Federal Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Prof. Tam David-West, on his 82nd birthday. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said President Buhari expressed the believe that David-West’s contribution to the economic and political architecture of Nigeria and…

  • NIGERIAN BANKS

    Why Nigerian banks can’t fund $7bn NLNG Train 7 project

    — 27th August 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu Stakeholders have continued to applaud the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited over its decision to source about $7 billion from global financial markets for the construction of its Train 7. The stakeholders, who spoke to Daily Sun in separate interviews, noted that the move by NLNG will further improve foreign exchange liquidity…

  • EMMANUEL

    Opposition no match for Emmanuel –Gov’s aide

    — 27th August 2018

    Chinelo Obogo  An aide to the wife of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, Nsikan Ukpanah, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state cannot hinder the governor’s second term ambition. Speaking at the weekend, during a rally by Akwa Ibom indigenes at the National Stadium in Lagos for Emmanuel, Ukpanah said…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share