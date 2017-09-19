Teaching Hospital partners with Sokoto government on healthcare delivery

Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital Sokoto (UDUTHS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sokoto State Government on strategic partnership to boost healthcare delivery in the state.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State signed the MoU on behalf of the state while the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, signed on behalf of the Federal Government on Tuesday in Abuja.

Dr Yakubu Ahmed, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), UDUTHS, said the agreement boarders on five thematic areas.

Under the MoU, the teaching Hospital would deploy three consultants to cover three hospitals within Sokoto metropolis while the state would pay certain remunerations to the consultants, he said.

Ahmed said the teaching hospital would assign resident doctors to six general hospitals in the state; stressing that two resident doctors will be assigned to each senatorial district in the state.

The CMD added that the resident doctors would be supervised by consultants.

He added that the MoU also agreed that the state and the teaching hospitals would share the cost of outreach programmes usually embarked upon by the state government.

He said the agreement cover ambulance service programme whereby the state would provide ambulances at major exits of Sokoto, while the hospital would provide personnel who will provide emergency services.

Ahmed said the ambulance was aimed at reducing mortality at various scenes of accidents in the state.

The minister commended the state government for the innovation that was geared towards better and enhanced quality healthcare delivery in the state.

Adewole recalled that he attempted a similar initiative in 2002 while at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, but the effort was not successful.

He reiterated the commitment of the current administration t provide improved quality healthcare services to Nigerians.

(Source: NAN)